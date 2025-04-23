NFL Hall Of Famer Brett Favre Endorses Sprinturf As The Smart Choice For Athletic Fields Nationwide

Favre commended Sprinturf's dedication to developing turf systems that help athletes perform at their best while prioritizing safety.

"Whether it's Friday night lights, college ball, or the pros-safety has to come first," said Favre. "Sprinturf's technology is about durability, maximizing safety, and standing up to the demands of the game. And it's all made right here in the USA."

Sprinturf has installed over 4,000 fields worldwide since 2010, all without a single fiber failure. The company's turf systems are trusted by schools, stadiums, and training facilities across the country and designed for sports ranging from football and soccer to lacrosse, baseball, and beyond.

"When it comes to protecting athletes and enhancing performance, Sprinturf is the real deal," Favre added.

Sprinturf is a premier manufacturer of synthetic turf, providing high-performance solutions for sports fields, parks, and commercial applications. With manufacturing facilities in Dadeville, Alabama, and an ISO-9001-certified facility in Chatsworth, Georgia, Sprinturf delivers industry-leading products that meet the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility.

