A Tender, Timely Tale For Mental Health Awareness Month

Anna Gomez's“Somewhere Along the Way” Illuminates the Healing Power of Unexpected Connections and the Journey to Self-Discovery

- Anna Gomez NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, bestselling author Anna Gomez returns with a deeply personal and emotionally resonant new novel, Somewhere Along the Way (Open Road Media Romance; May 6, 2025). Drawing on her own experiences with grief, identity, and the ripple effects of mental health struggles within families, Gomez crafts a compelling and unforgettable story that captures the power of human connection, resilience, and the transformative nature of love.Described by New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Leylah Attar as“a beautifully woven tale of two love stories, past and present, that capture the complexities of love,” this latest release cements Gomez's place as a master of poignant, character-driven fiction with heart.At the center of the novel is Charlotte“Charlie” Hastings, a young woman grappling with the loss of her father and a lifetime of unanswered questions about her estranged mother. What begins as a journey to uncover the truth becomes a soul-deep quest for healing, sparked by a series of letters and a chance meeting with Graham Mead, a vagabond carrying his own burdens. Together, over the course of 11 transformative days, they navigate their pasts, confront personal traumas, and discover that true connection requires confronting the parts of ourselves we often keep hidden.With themes of mental health, intergenerational trauma, love, and self-discovery, Somewhere Along the Way offers more than a love story-it's a deeply moving meditation on what it means to heal. Gomez effortlessly intertwines two timelines and love stories to explore how vulnerability, grief, and reconciliation pave the way toward wholeness.“Somewhere Along the Way is not just a story-it's a tribute to the human spirit and the power of emotional resilience,” says Gomez.“I wrote this book as a love letter to those who've struggled silently, those searching for connection, and those learning to forgive both others and themselves.”About the Author:Anna Gomez, who also writes under the pen name Christine Brae, is an award-winning, Filipino-American author and global business leader. Her previous works-including My Goodbye Girl and the From Kona with Love series -have been praised for their emotional depth and cultural authenticity. Gomez is also a sought-after speaker on leadership, diversity, and the arts, and currently serves as Partner & Global CFO for Mischief @ No Fixed Address. She is the recipient of the 2024 Illinois CPA Society Women to Watch Award and a longtime advocate for underrepresented communities.Book Information:Somewhere Along the WayBy Anna GomezOpen Road Media Romance | May 6, 2025$22.99 | 282 pages | ISBN-13: 979-8337200859PRAISE FOR ANNA GOMEZ“A beautiful story of a woman's quest to open her heart and let love in.” - Willow Aster, USA Today Bestselling Author“A multicultural romance [that] will resonate with readers.” - Booklist“The breezy pace and gorgeous setting will stoke readers' wanderlust.” - Publishers WeeklyJoin the conversation:#SomewhereAlongTheWay | @AnnaGomezBooks | @OpenRoadMediaFor Mental Health Awareness Month, Somewhere Along the Way is a must-read for anyone seeking hope, healing, and a reminder that we are never truly alone.Connect with Anna Gomez online:Website:Instagram : @annagomezbooksFacebook : Christine Brae AuthorLinkedIn: Anna C. Gomez, CPA

