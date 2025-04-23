Reality Defender Announces Formation Of Government Advisory Board

Leading experts in national security, intelligence, and defense join forces with premier deepfake detection platform to secure critical communications channels

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the RSA Sandbox Innovation Award-winning deepfake detection platform, today announced the formation of its Government Advisory Board, bringing together distinguished leaders from the defense, intelligence, and national security sectors. This strategic initiative will bolster Reality Defender's mission to secure critical communication channels by detecting deepfake impersonations in real time.

The establishment of the Government Advisory Board reinforces Reality Defender's commitment to enabling trust in an AI-powered world and securing government communication channels against deepfake threats. As generative AI tools increasingly enable bad actors to impersonate and defraud at scale, the company continues to develop cutting-edge integrations that detect and prevent sophisticated deepfakes across national security channels.

The newly formed Government Advisory Board includes:



Lt. Gen. Charlie "Tuna" Moore (Ret.). - Former Deputy Commander of the United States Cyber Command

Jennifer Ewbank - Former Deputy Director of the CIA for Digital Innovation and Founder of Andaman Strategic Advisors

Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher (Ret.) - Operating Partner at DCVC and Former Director of Operations of the United States Special Operations Command Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, Jr. (Ret.) - Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2

"The collective expertise of these distinguished leaders will be invaluable as Reality Defender continues to enhance our detection capabilities and help governments worldwide maintain the integrity of their communications," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender . "Their guidance will strengthen our ability to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver robust solutions that enable confidence in an increasingly AI-driven landscape."

"I'm very excited to join Reality Defender's Advisory Board and help shape the future of digital trust and authenticity.," says Lt. Gen. Charlie "Tuna" Moore (Ret.). " Their groundbreaking approach to detecting and preventing deepfakes is essential for building a safer and more transparent online world."

"Reality Defender is tackling one of the defining challenges of our time: restoring trust in a world increasingly shaped by AI-generated content," says Jennifer Ewbank, Founder of Andaman Strategic Advisors. "I'm proud to support their mission."

"The sophistication of deepfakes puts all our means of communication risk," says Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, Jr. "Reality Defender is not only a thought leader in this field; they are providing technical solutions at speed and scale to rapidly identify adversaries seeking to penetrate our networks and do us harm."

"It's simple," says Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher, Operating Partner at DCVC . "Detecting and stopping deepfakes is a matter of national security - and Reality Defender stands alone in answering that call."

Reality Defender's multimodal approach allows for the detection of impersonations across various multimedia formats, with real-time alerting of ongoing deepfake attempts. The company's solutions are continuously engineered to be resilient against evolving threats, providing security at the speed of communication and bleeding-edge resilience to protect world governments, agencies, and their assets.

For more information about Reality Defender and its solutions, please visit .

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender secures critical communication channels against deepfake impersonations, enabling enterprises and governments to interact with confidence in an AI-powered world. Our patented multimodal approach detects sophisticated impersonations in real time, while flexible deployment options integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure. Through continuous engineering and rigorous testing, Reality Defender empowers security teams to stop deepfake-enabled attacks before they can compromise assets or damage institutional trust.

Contact

Scott Steinhardt

Reality Defender

[email protected]

+17188645744

SOURCE Reality Defender

