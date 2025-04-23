Enlivex Therapeutics To Showcase Allocetra’S Potential In Osteoarthritis At OARSI 2025 World Congress

Ness-Ziona, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the“Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present two poster abstracts at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) 2025 World Congress on Osteoarthritis, taking place April 24-27, 2025, in Incheon (Seoul), South Korea.

“These presentations at OARSI 2025 will highlight the growing body of evidence supporting Allocetra'sTM potential as a novel therapeutic approach for osteoarthritis,” said Oren Hershkovitz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex.“We believe that restoring macrophage homeostasis may address the underlying drivers of chronic joint inflammation and cartilage degradation, potentially offering a promising new treatment pathway for millions of patients worldwide.”

The presentations will feature data from both preclinical and clinical studies evaluating AllocetraTM, Enlivex's proprietary, off-the-shelf macrophage reprogramming cell therapy, in patients with osteoarthritis. AllocetraTM is designed to reprogram macrophages into a homeostatic state, thereby promoting immune balance and resolving chronic inflammation.

AllocetraTM has demonstrated favorable safety and promising efficacy signals in Phase I/II studies in moderate and end-stage osteoarthritis, including substantial and durable pain reduction, improved joint function, and avoidance of knee replacement surgery. Preclinical studies have further supported its unique mechanism of action in modulating macrophage-driven inflammation.

Accepted Presentations:

Flash Talk & Poster Presentation



Title: Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AllocetraTM Cell Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis: Initial Evidence of Response to Inflammation Modulation

Abstract Publication Number: 092

Flash Talk Session: Pain Mechanisms and Neuroinflammation in OA

Date & Time: April 26, 2025 | 11:31 – 11:33 AM KST

Poster Sessions:



Friday, April 25 | 4:15 – 5:00 PM KST

Saturday, April 26 | 4:15 – 5:00 PM KST Poster Number: 092

Poster Presentation



Title: Biological Activity Characterization of AllocetraTM, a Novel Macrophage Reprogramming Cell Therapy, in Osteoarthritis Preclinical Models

Abstract Control ID: 4231304

Poster Sessions:



Friday, April 25 | 3:30 – 4:15 PM KST

Saturday, April 26 | 3:30 – 4:15 PM KST Poster Number: 665

Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, CEO and Einat Galamidi, MD, CMO, will attend the conference and be available for meetings with stakeholders and members of the scientific community.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit .

