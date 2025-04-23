Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CVG Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call


2025-04-23 08:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the“Company” or“CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 57416. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 57416. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the“Investors” section of CVG's website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2025. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (+1) 888 660 6264 using access code 57416 #, and toll callers in North America and other locations can dial (+1) 289 819 1325.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at .

Investor Relations Contact:
Ross Collins or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
...


