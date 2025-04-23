Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lantheus To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On May 7, 2025, At 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time


2025-04-23 08:31:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.

To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
...

Melissa Downs
Executive Director, External Communications
646-975-2533
...


