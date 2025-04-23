Sorab Bedi Calls His Character's Dark Turn In Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi 'Incredibly Exciting'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Popular Dangal TV show "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi" continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with gripping twists.

The audience has been especially drawn to the sparkling chemistry between Sorab and Sanchita Ugale, who play Kartik and Sukoon on the show respectively. But the upcoming episodes are set to change the tone entirely, as Kartik's character undergoes a shocking transformation.

In recent episodes, audiences saw an intense sequence where an unknown masked man attempts to kill Sukun. Just in time, Kartik arrives and thwarts the attack. While Kartik continues to express his feelings for Sukun, she remains unaware of the depth of his emotions. However, things are about to take a darker turn.

The upcoming track will reveal Kartik in a completely new light, shifting from his idealistic persona to a complex grey-shaded character. This character evolution will mark a major high point in the storyline, filled with unexpected revelations and secrets that shake up the dynamics between the lead characters.

Speaking about this powerful transition, Sorab shared,“As an actor, I always look for roles that challenge me and Kartik's journey from a doting lover to a layered, morally conflicted character is incredibly exciting. This is not just a twist for shock value, it's rooted in emotion, pain, and hidden truths. I can't wait for the audience to witness this side of him it's going to be intense.”

Aside from Sorab and Sanchita, the core cast of "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi" also incorporates Swarna Bharat, Raghav Gosain, Archika Arora, Gitanjalii Mangal, Geetika Mehandru, and Manoj Verma in key roles.

"Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi" chronicles the journey of Sukoon (Sanchita), a determined young woman set on finding and holding onto her lover. She brings in the perfect blend of a small-town charm with modern sensibilities. Her search for a 'dulha', brings her to Kartik (Sorab), someone with a totally opposite perspective on life.