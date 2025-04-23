403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Says He Rejects Territorial Concessions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized on Tuesday that engaging in any dialogue that might involve relinquishing Ukrainian lands currently under Russian occupation would merely extend the ongoing conflict.
He remarked, "If we start talking about Crimea, about our sovereign territories, etc., we enter the format that Russia wants, which is prolonging the war," responding to a question about a rumored U.S. peace initiative, as reported by a news outlet.
Zelenskyy stressed the importance of confronting the war as a comprehensive challenge that must be addressed in segments, rather than through sweeping concessions.
He warned that replicating the approach of previous diplomatic efforts, such as the Minsk accords, would lead to repeated failures and more casualties. "If we do not want to play this Minsk 3, 4, 5 and a copy of the Normandy format, but with a different number of victims...then we must look at this war as a pie and divide this big problem into pieces if we really want to settle something," he stated.
The Minsk accords, signed in 2014 and 2015 in the Belarusian capital, were designed to broker a truce between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Nonetheless, the execution of these pacts faltered, with both the Ukrainian government and separatist factions blaming each other for breaching the terms.
He remarked, "If we start talking about Crimea, about our sovereign territories, etc., we enter the format that Russia wants, which is prolonging the war," responding to a question about a rumored U.S. peace initiative, as reported by a news outlet.
Zelenskyy stressed the importance of confronting the war as a comprehensive challenge that must be addressed in segments, rather than through sweeping concessions.
He warned that replicating the approach of previous diplomatic efforts, such as the Minsk accords, would lead to repeated failures and more casualties. "If we do not want to play this Minsk 3, 4, 5 and a copy of the Normandy format, but with a different number of victims...then we must look at this war as a pie and divide this big problem into pieces if we really want to settle something," he stated.
The Minsk accords, signed in 2014 and 2015 in the Belarusian capital, were designed to broker a truce between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Nonetheless, the execution of these pacts faltered, with both the Ukrainian government and separatist factions blaming each other for breaching the terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment