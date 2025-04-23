403
40 short-listed maritime leaders revealed
(MENAFN- Informa) London, 22nd April 2025: The first stage of judging for this year’s Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 has now been completed, with forty short-listed candidates revealed today. The ultimate aim is to recognize 20 exceptional individuals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to global maritime, demonstrating leadership, innovation, and impact.
Of the forty shortlisted candidates, there is a good global mix with the UAE well represented along with talented individuals from Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Malaysia, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UK, and representing all areas of the maritime industry. This includes ship owners and operators, law, maritime services and suppliers, trade bodies and registry. Aged under 40, all candidates were chosen on the basis of how well they demonstrated genuine leadership in maritime, across impact, innovation, industry contribution, professional growth, vision for the future, ethics, and community and environmental responsibility.
The final 20 will be announced during a ceremony at the upcoming Seatrade Maritime’s flagship show Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, which returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-8th May.
This three-day free to attend event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure as part of UAE Maritime Week. It brings together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.
Seatrade Maritime’s Content Director, and leading the judging, Emma Howell, said: “The level of interest in this year’s Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 has been absolutely phenomenal and we’ve been delighted with the response. The judges were extremely impressed with the high quality and diversity of entries and this reinforces our belief that our global industry is being driven forward by a wealth of unsung talent and emerging leaders.
“This initiative is also in itself now as much an international celebration of the industry as it is an individual recognition. It was certainly no easy task choosing the finalists - so much so in fact that we decided to shortlist forty. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of the final twenty, which will be announced during Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2025.”
For the full Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 2025 list of shortlisted candidates, visit
