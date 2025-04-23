403
NVIDIA DLSS accelerates performance in 6 new games including Steel Seed, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, and more
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2025: NVIDIA’s RTX technologies deliver the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players in over 700 games and applications. This week, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is multiplying performance in Steel Seed.
NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution are available in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Tempest Rising and The Talos Principle: Reawakened. Plus, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches with DLSS Super Resolution, and Commandos: Origins is available now with DLSS Super Resolution.
Storm in a Teacup and ESDigital Games' Steel Seed is a stealth action adventure set in a dark sci-fi world where humanity stands on the brink of extinction. When Steel Seed launches on April 22, all GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS. GeForce RTX 50 Series players can get the highest frame rates possible using DLSS Multi Frame Generation, GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can multiply performance with DLSS Frame Generation, and everyone can activate DLSS Super Resolution, powered by NVIDIA’s latest transformer AI model. Steam users can also download a DLSS Super Resolution-enhanced demo.
Inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s, Slipgate Ironworks’ Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real-time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. It features two playable factions, each with its unique approach to combat and economy, offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes. Tempest Rising is available now for Advanced Access buyers, with its general release following on April 24. Gamers with a GeForce RTX GPU can accelerate performance with DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution.
The Talos Principle: Reawakened is the definitive edition of Croteam and Devolver Digital’s award-winning first-person puzzle game. This new version of the game, available now, is more than just a remaster, featuring an all-new chapter, the Road to Gehenna DLC, vastly improved visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, quality of life improvements, and accessibility features. GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can enable DLSS Frame Generation to boost frame rates.
All GeForce RTX owners can enable DLSS Super Resolution. Additionally, DLAA is available for GeForce RTX owners with performance to spare, allowing a richer presentation, and NVIDIA Reflex reduces PC latency, increasing gameplay responsiveness. The dedicated Ray Tracing Cores found on all GeForce RTX GPUs help keep performance high when activating hardware-accelerated ray tracing effects.
Explore a stunning, hand-crafted landscape ravaged by Anima in Jagex’s RuneScape: Dragonwilds. This all-new adventure blends High Fantasy, light RPG elements, and iconic RuneScape lore in a never-before-seen continent. RuneScape: Dragonwilds recently entered Early Access, launching with day-one support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and DLAA.
Once a year, the Paintress wakes to paint a cursed number upon her monolith, and every one of that age instantly turns to smoke and fades away. Join Gustave and his fellow Expeditioners in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as they embark on a desperate quest to break the Paintress’ cycle of death once and for all. Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches April 24, and GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS Super Resolution or maximize image quality with DLAA.
Witness the beginning of the legendary elite WWII force in Claymore Game Studios and Kalypso Media's Commandos: Origins. Commandos: Origins in the classic Commandos series brings players right back to the foundation of the real-time tactics genre. Players with GeForce RTX GPUs can activate DLSS Super Resolution to accelerate frame rates.
