XPRIZE Awards $1M XFACTOR Prize To Aircapture And 44.01 For Breakthrough Modular Direct Air Capture And Mineralization Project
Talal Hasan, Founder and CEO of 44.01, said "The success of Project Hajar is testament to the leading roles DAC and mineralization can play in decarbonizing our atmosphere, providing new jobs and opportunities as we navigate the energy transition. Our climate needs decarbonization solutions that can be deployed at scale, and we are working hard to scale up our technology and export it around the world."
Project Hajar, a collaboration between Aircapture and 44.01, integrates Aircapture's modular DAC units with 44.01's carbon mineralization technology, which permanently sequesters atmospheric CO2 by converting it into rock within subsurface geological formations. Aircapture's DAC system reached full operational status in just 17 days – an unprecedented deployment timeline that sets a new benchmark for the rapid commercialization of DAC technologies. This accelerated implementation, enabled by Aircapture's scalable, plug-and-play DAC architecture and seamless integration with permanent storage pathways, highlights the near-term viability and real-world impact of advanced carbon removal solutions.
Project Hajar was awarded the XFACTOR award for the strongest operational performance in the 'Air' category. The XPRIZE Judges assessed that Project Hajar performed exceptionally well in the competition and represents a compelling example of a safe, high-quality, scalable carbon removal solution with the potential to change our approach to the fight against climate change.
Aircapture's modular "CO2 as a ServiceTM" model demonstrates:
-
Rapid deployment, in this case, in under three weeks
Operation in a compact physical footprint (as little as a single parking space)
Ultra-high (99.998%) purity CO2 capture
Seamless integration with permanent sequestration partners
On-site production for industrial and commercial applications
Aircapture is expanding its commercial deployments across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its approach supports partners seeking to decarbonize operations, stabilize supply chains, and meet sustainability goals with clean, high-quality CO2 delivered at the source. This solution provides significant cost savings compared to traditional CO2 suppliers by eliminating transportation logistics and offering consistent pricing unaffected by market volatility.
About Aircapture
Aircapture, headquartered in Berkeley, CA, is a leader in the deployment of direct air capture (DAC) solutions, delivering atmospheric CO2 as a circular commodity for industrial and commercial customers. As the first truly modular DAC solution, Aircapture offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate clean CO2 into their production processes on-site. Founded in 2019, Aircapture is pioneering global projects in carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and localized CO2 supply. With a dedicated team of engineers, chemists, and entrepreneurs, Aircapture is redefining how carbon is captured, utilized, and recycled, driving the transition to a circular carbon economy.
About 44.01
44.01 eliminates CO2 by turning it into rock. The company's pioneering technology accelerates the natural process of CO2 mineralisation to remove CO2 permanently in less than twelve months. 44.01 takes CO2 captured directly from the air, or from hard-to-abate industrial processes, helping decarbonise vital industries and ultimately return the atmosphere to sustainable levels of CO2. The process is safe, scalable and lasts forever.
