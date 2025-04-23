Color Street Expands Omnichannel Offering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded as an independent brand in 2017 by CEO Fa Park, Color Street revolutionized the modern manicure by introducing an entirely new beauty category with revolutionary real nail polish strips. The brand has recently launched the official Color Street TikTok Shop, partnering with the actively engaged, dynamic community of content creators on the platform to showcase how to use Color Street products to stay up-to-date with the latest beauty trends and movements. Beauty enthusiasts can purchase all of the brand's core shades via this destination for discovery and trends.

"Launching an official presence on TikTok Shop is a key step in our continued omnichannel journey. Our goal is to best meet today's consumers where they are and create demand to support the overall business and Stylist community," shared Fa Park, Color Street Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Color Street Stylists remain the independent sales force at the core of the go-to-market strategy, and these omnichannel expansions support them in our mission to drive greater brand awareness."

Innovation is the core of Color Street's brand DNA. The brand's in-house Research & Development, design, and manufacturing teams are all located in the US. Owning both the manufacturing and distribution allows Color Street to move with the trend cycle, dropping new designs twice a month. The team of world-class R+D leaders is constantly exploring new ways to deliver formulas, drive trends, and keep customers at the forefront of beauty.

About Color Street

The technology behind Color Street was created in 1988 by Fa Park, who observed how much time women wasted waiting for nail polish to set and the difficulty of obtaining a perfect manicure. Determined to make this process fast and flawless, he created patented nail strips made with real nail polish that apply in seconds, don't require tools, and are immediately dry to the touch. Top beauty brands utilized his revolutionary product for years. Color Street was founded in 2017 with the goal of inspiring entrepreneurial beauty lovers around the globe to pave their own path and express themselves in full color.

Today, Color Street has approximately 70 patents in the US and internationally and a dozen awards for transformative innovation in beauty. Color Street's patented nail strips remain the hero product, with new shades and designs released twice-monthly based on the latest and greatest trends in beauty. Building on extensive color expertise and insights, Color Street introduced a clean beauty cosmetic line with lipsticks, lip liners, mascara and gel eyeliners in 2022.

