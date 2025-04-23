Manulife To Release First Quarter 2025 Results

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, which will be made available at manulife/en/investors/results-and-reports .

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where members of Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 or 1-416-340-2217 (Passcode: 3499479#). Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available until June 7, 2025, by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 9456881#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife .

Media Contact

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Hung Ko

Manulife

416-806-9921

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED