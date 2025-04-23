What Does That Word Mean? Ask The Winners Of The 12Th Vocabulary Bowl.

More than 380,000 learners worldwide raced to expand their vocabularies and earn top spots in their divisions, states and regions

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lament, assonance, terra cotta. These are just a few of the 4.6 million words learners mastered in Vocabulary 's Spring 2025 Vocabulary Bowl , the world's largest academic contest. But it's not just about racking up points-it's about the thrill of competition, the satisfaction of real progress and the reading and writing skills that last long after the season ends. This spring, more than 380,000 learners and 30,000 teachers from 109 countries joined the action, proving that words have the power to connect and inspire.

A global showdown: Only 5% of schools earned titles-meaning this season's winners are in a word class of their own. In the U.S., schools competed in three divisions based on enrollment size: Division I (1,000+ students), Division II (500-999 students) and Division III (up to 499 students). International schools, teachers and individual learners also had their own brackets.

This season brought its share of surprises-a fresh champion claimed the top spot, a cross-country rivalry came down to the wire and Bulgaria and South Korea broke into the international top 10 for the first time.

Out of the woodwork (or should we say, Woodland?): In just its second season, Woodland Middle School (TN) stormed to victory, unseating defending champion Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (FL) by more than 14,000 words for the overall highest score from any competitor. Although Saint Thomas Aquinas missed the overall crown, it held firm in Division I-fending off a fierce challenge from nine-time winner Etiwanda High School (CA) to keep its high school title.

Streaks stayed strong across the board. DuBois Area High School (PA) clinched its second Division II high school win, Muscatel Middle School (CA) repeated in its Division III category and Buckingham Collegiate Academy (CA) extended its dynasty with a seventh consecutive Division III high school championship. And Tennessee wasn't done: Fred J Page Middle School broke through to claim the Division I middle school crown-just one season after earning top rookie honors.

Outside of the United States, Nan Hua Primary School in Singapore stole the spotlight: It captured the top international spot and dominated the individual and teacher rankings, securing four of the top 10 in both categories.

The Division winners for the Spring 2025 Season are (an asterisk indicates the school also had a top 10 teacher):



Division I (1,000 students or more) :



High School: Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Middle and Elementary School: Fred J Page Middle School (Franklin, Tennessee)

Division II ( 500-999 students) :



High School: DuBois Area High School * (DuBois, Pennsylvania)

Middle and Elementary School: Woodland Middle School (Brentwood, Tennessee)

Division III (up to 499 students) :



High School: Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy * (Vacaville, California) Middle and Elementary School: Muscatel Middle School (Rosemead, California)

U.S. state and territory champions are listed below, with the top high school listed first, followed by the leading middle or elementary school:



Alabama: Riverchase Career Center (RC3) , Crossville Middle School

Alaska: Minto School , Anchor Lutheran School

Arizona: Red Mountain High School , Sierra Verde STEAM Academy

Arkansas: Central High School , Pea Ridge Junior High School

California: Etiwanda High School *, Muscatel Middle School

Colorado: Boulder High School , Westview Middle School

Connecticut: Plainville High School , Michael F. Wallace Middle School

Delaware: Thomas McKean High School , Saint John the Beloved School

District of Columbia: Benjamin Banneker Academic High School , Inspired Teaching Demo School

Florida: Saint Thomas Aquinas High School , Saint Anthony School

Georgia: Johnson County High School , Kittredge Magnet School

Guam: Harvest Christian Academy

Hawaii: Kalani High School , Kaimuki Middle School

Idaho: Capital High School , Saint Joseph's School

Illinois: Oak Lawn Community High School , Peotone Junior High School

Indiana: Manchester Junior Senior High School , East Central Middle School

Iowa: Maple Valley Anthon Oto High School , Sacred Heart School

Kansas: Lincoln Junior Senior High School , Cheney Middle School

Kentucky: Boyle County High School , Crittenden County Middle School

Louisiana: Archbishop Chapelle High School , Church Point Middle School

Maine: Sacopee Valley High School , Wells Junior High School

Maryland: Chesapeake Math & It PC - N High School *, North Salisbury Elementary School

Massachusetts: Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School , Shady Hill School

Michigan: Mayville High School , Mayville Middle School

Minnesota: Luverne High School , Minnetonka Middle School West

Mississippi: Jackson Academy , McLain Attendance Center

Missouri: Sarcoxie Middle High School , Hartville Middle School

Montana: Lincoln County High School , Ben Steele Middle School

Nebraska: Southwest Junior Senior High School , Johnson Crossing Academic Center

Nevada: Sig Rogich Middle School

New Hampshire: Londonderry High School , Plymouth Elementary School

New Jersey: Hoboken High School *, Manalapan - Englishtown Middle School

New Mexico: San Juan College High School *, Early College High School

New York: James Madison High School , Great Neck North Middle School

North Carolina: Southern Alamance High School , Morehead City Middle School

North Dakota: Hatton Eileson High School , Kindred Elementary School

Ohio: Walnut Hills High School , Wheelersburg Middle School

Oklahoma: Coweta High School , Owasso Sixth Grade Center

Oregon: Marist Catholic High School , Nyssa Middle School

Pennsylvania: DuBois Area High School , Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander School

Rhode Island: Classical High School , Hugh B Bain Middle School

South Carolina: Catawba Ridge High School , R P Dawkins Middle School

South Dakota: Redfield School , Harrisburg North Middle School

Tennessee: Science Hill High School , Woodland Middle School

Texas: Arp High School *, Hogg Middle School

Utah: Judge Memorial Catholic High School , Wasatch Junior High School

Vermont: Enosburg Falls Middle High School , Christ the King School

Virginia: St. Anne's - Belfield School , Lakeview Elementary School

Washington: Moses Lake Christian Academy *, Alki Middle School

West Virginia: Scott High School , John Adams Middle School

Wisconsin: Harold S Vincent High School , Oak Creek East Middle School Wyoming: Riverside Middle High School , Lyman Intermediate School

The Canadian Provincial Winners are:



Alberta: Central High Sedgewick Public School

British Columbia: Notre Dame Regional Secondary School , Glenrosa Middle School

Northwest Territories: Deninu School

Nova Scotia: Halifax Christian Academy

Ontario: Ymca Academy

Quebec: Ecole Internationale Lucille-Teasdale Saskatchewan: Miller Comprehensive High School

The international division ranks schools based solely on total words mastered-no size brackets.

The International (non-US/Canada) Winners are:



Nan Hua Primary School - Singapore

One Target Education - Singapore

École Jeannine Manuel - France

Raffles Institution - Singapore

Shanghai SMIC Private School - China

The Galaxy School - India

The American College of Sofia - Bulgaria

Menntaskólinn á Tröllaskaga - Iceland

Fayston Preparatory - South Korea Guam Department of Education: Archdiocese of Agana - Guam

This season also celebrated standout newcomers, proving that first-timers can go toe-to-toe with seasoned competitors.

The Top Rookie Schools are:



Oak Creek West Middle School - Wisconsin

Moses Lake Christian Academy - Washington

Michael F. Wallace Middle School - Connecticut

Benjamin Banneker Academic High School - District of Columbia Montgomery Upper Middle School - New Jersey

"The Vocabulary Bowl is proof that words matter-not just in school, but in how students make sense of the world and express who they are," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Vocabulary's parent company. "It's incredible to see so many learners worldwide challenge themselves, grow their confidence and discover just how far a strong vocabulary can take them."

Learning that sticks

The Vocabulary Bowl turns vocabulary building into a game, making it fun and rewarding for learners of all ages and abilities. Students master words at their own pace using Vocabulary's adaptive technology, earning points for themselves and their schools. Teachers rally their classes by celebrating top scorers and team wins. Every word learned helps develop the reading, writing and communication skills students need for school and beyond.

For details on how to participate in the Fall 2025 season, visit .

About Vocabulary

Founded in 2010, Vocabulary transforms vocabulary instruction, teaching students the words they need to know to achieve more in school and life. The adaptive platform personalizes learning by identifying each student's vocabulary needs and creating individualized learning plans. With over 17,000 curated resources aligned with textbooks, novels and English language learner content, Vocabulary seamlessly integrates into any curriculum. Gamified features, including the Vocabulary Bowl, engage and motivate students through fun, interactive competitions. To date, 4 million learners have answered 8 billion questions and mastered 400 million words on Vocabulary joined the IXL Learning family in 2020.

