Chainguard Raises $356 Million In Series D Funding To Be The Safe Source For All Open Source

Round co-led by IVP and Kleiner Perkins values company at $3.5 billion; also includes new investors Salesforce Ventures and Datadog Ventures

Chainguard grows annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $40 million and expects to cross $100 million before end of fiscal year 2026

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard , the secure foundation for software development and deployment, today announced it has raised $356 million in Series D funding, bringing the company's total raised to $612 million. The funding values Chainguard at $3.5 billion and is co-led by new investor Kleiner Perkins and existing investor IVP. New investors Salesforce Ventures and Datadog Ventures plus all other existing investors also participated in the round.

New financing accelerates product innovation and company expansion

The company has seen remarkable growth in recent quarters as organizations seek secure-by-design infrastructure to build and safeguard their software supply chains. The company recently surpassed 150 customers for its Chainguard Containers product; announced Chainguard VMs , a new product line offering minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images built entirely from source; and debuted Chainguard Libraries , a catalog of guarded language libraries for Java built securely from source. In fiscal year 2025, Chainguard grew its ARR seven times to $40 million and plans to reach more than $100 million in ARR before the end of fiscal year 2026. To satisfy customer demand, the company will invest the new capital to further innovate its entire product suite, scale go-to-market operations, and continue to expand its presence in EMEA and APAC.

"Chainguard was founded on a simple yet powerful belief that security and innovation should go hand in hand," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and Co-founder, Chainguard. "Today, Chainguard is paving the way for a future where secure, vulnerability-free open source software is the standard. In this next chapter of growth, we're not just scaling our business – we're fundamentally changing how software is built and secured from the ground up."

Chainguard helps organizations reduce risk and fuel innovation

Chainguard empowers engineering teams to build products better and faster, achieve and maintain continuous compliance, and ultimately enhance security, efficiency, and reliability within their organizations. Today, Chainguard helps leading global organizations, like ANZ Bank, Canva, GitLab, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oceaneering International, Snap Inc., Univar Solutions, VPBank, and Wiz secure their software supply chains.

"In our work supporting the Department of Defense, security isn't just a priority-it's a mandate. Chainguard's secure container images allow us to move fast while maintaining compliance with the most rigorous cybersecurity standards. By reducing the operational burden of patching and hardening, we can focus on delivering mission-critical solutions to our customers without compromising on security," said Dylan Shepard, Senior Lead Platform Engineer, Booz Allen.

"At Snap, security is critical to maintaining the trust of our users and ensuring the integrity of our application. Chainguard's secure container images help to drive down vulnerabilities and provide us with a solid technology foundation. This, in turn, enables us to focus on scaling and innovating rapidly to deliver new features and experiences for our users," said Shrikant Pandhare, Security Engineering Manager, Snap Inc.

Customers drive Chainguard's innovation.

Supporting quotes

"Few companies can say they're defining a new category-Chainguard is one of them," said Mamoon Hamid, Partner, Kleiner Perkins. "Chainguard helps companies of all sizes prioritize security without compromising innovation. The speed at which Chainguard has established itself as the go-to provider for trusted open source software is remarkable, and all of us at KP are excited to partner with them as they continue on this trajectory."

"Chainguard isn't just a product-it's becoming the go-to platform for securing modern software development from the ground up," said Tom Loverro, General Partner, IVP. "Our conviction is driven by customer love and compounding adoption: we're seeing customers not only deploy it deeply but evangelize it passionately-and that love is translating into real momentum, with Chainguard beating its revenue plan by 2x."

"Chainguard is at the forefront of setting the industry standard for secure-by-default infrastructure," said Nowi Kallen, Managing Director, Salesforce Ventures. "We're excited to support the company's growth as its solutions become an essential foundation for security and compliance at scale, and its teams redefine how organizations safeguard their most critical applications."

"Modern organizations need access to secure software that is seamlessly integrated into their development workflows," said Bharat Sajnani, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Ventures, Datadog. "Every day, Chainguard is helping organizations build software better and make the most of their engineering resources. This partnership builds on Datadog's integration with Chainguard to help customers reduce risk across their application surface area, and we're excited to continue on this journey with them."

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the secure foundation for software development and deployment. By providing guarded open source software, built from source and updated continuously, Chainguard helps organizations eliminate threats in their software supply chains. Its customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, ANZ Bank, Canva, GitLab, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, MAN Energy Solutions, Snap Inc., Snowflake, and Wiz. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit:

