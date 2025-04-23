Canon Central And North Africa Unveil Season 2 Of 'Women Who Empower' With Women In Successful Careers (WISCAR) In Nigeria



Canon and WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) renew their commitment to focus on accelerating action and building community for women in imaging and print industries. Second season of 'Women Who Empower' aligns with the International Women's Day 2025 theme of "Accelerate Action".

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ), a leader in imaging solutions has announced the launch of Season 2 of its successful 'Women Who Empower' campaign, in partnership with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) in Nigeria. Now in its second year, the programme aims to equip women in photography, videography, and printing with essential skills and mentorship.

Rooted in Canon's philosophy 'Kyosei' -living and working together for the common good-this initiative reinforces Canon's commitment to diversity, education, talent development, and aligns with the International Women's Day 2025 theme of "Accelerate Action”. The launch ceremony was held at Hive by Zen - a newly opened studio by Canon ambassador Emmanuel Oyeleke - and was attended by 20 ladies who will be part of the programme in Season 2, alongside representatives from both organizations.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa , said, "At Canon, we believe in the power of creativity to drive change. Through the 'Women Who Empower' initiative, we are not just equipping women with technical skills but also building confidence and industry connections that will help them advance their careers. Our partnership with WISCAR reflects our steadfast commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the long-term growth of Nigeria's creative industry."

Season 2 will offer training across three specialized modules:

Photography&Print Module: Led by Canon Ambassador Emmanuel Oyeleke, participants will learn photography fundamentals, visual storytelling techniques, and practical shooting skills. They will also gain insights into printing business trends, digital printing applications, and entrepreneurial opportunities in the printing industry.

Content Creation Module: Conducted by Canon Ambassador Daniel Ehimen, this module will cover the essentials of visual and video content creation, editing techniques, and content monetization.

The program, running from April 22nd to June 5th, 2025, includes two theory and two practical sessions for each module, followed by portfolio development opportunities. As part of the practical training, this season will also feature trainer-led photo walk and video walk - a new addition designed to enhance hands-on learning. The initiative will culminate in a closing ceremony where participants will showcase their work and receive recognition for their achievements.

Transforming Nigeria's Creative Future

This collaboration with WISCAR highlights the broader impact on Nigeria's creative industry. By forming partnerships and providing networking opportunities, Canon demonstrates its long-term commitment to nurturing talent and promoting diversity within the sector.​

"Our partnership with Canon has been a resounding success, empowering women in the print and imaging industries," said Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR. "This collaboration serves as an outstanding example of collaborations that break down barriers, drive meaningful change, and pave the way for more women to advance in careers in the print and imaging industries.”

The 'Women Who Empower' initiative reflects Canon's dedication to fostering talent, innovation, and diversity in the creative sector. Through strategic partnerships, mentorship, and skills development, Canon continues to invest in the future of the creative industry, providing individuals with opportunities and the resources they need to thrive.

