Kelley Girl Charters Announces Full And Half Day Deep Fishing Charters In Panama City Beach, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panama City, Florida, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kelley Girl Charters, a locally owned, 3rd generation family-run business offering fishing charters and tours, is thrilled to announce the launch of its full and half-day deep sea fishing charters in Panama City Beach, Florida. The new fishing charters cater to both beginners and experienced anglers, offering a range of specialist experiences, including Blue Water Fishing, Sport Fishing, Bottom Fishing, Trolling, Shark Fishing, Tuna Fishing, and Sword Fishing.



With over 35 years of expertise, Kelley Girl Charters deep sea fishing delivers an unforgettable blend of adrenaline, strength, and salty air. These trips take individuals far beyond the shallow waters into the deep blue Gulf, where massive reefs, wrecks, and drop-offs hide some of the Gulf's most exciting game fish. Whether opting for a half or full-day experience, Kelley Girl Charters guarantees top-tier rods, reels, and tackle, along with clean, comfortable boats loaded with GPS and fish finders, to provide a smooth, enjoyable day.



“Choosing to fish with us means you'll be in good hands with a very experienced and passionate deckhand,” said a spokesperson for Kelley Girl Charters.“Our goal is to ensure we have a safe day charter fishing Panama City Beach and that you are provided with everything you need to reel in the big ones!”



At Kelley Girl Charters, individuals can choose from The Kelley Girl, a 52-foot fishing boat, or the Lady Kelley, a 55-foot vessel. Both offer bathrooms, air conditioning, and space for up to 20 people. These comfortable, fully equipped sportfishing boats are captained by locals who will find the fish, coach anglers through the battle, and ensure the most fun from start to finish.



Charter fishing on either the Kelley Girl or Lady Kelley can be tailored to both the novice and experienced angler to guarantee the most enjoyable deep sea fishing Florida and access to some of the most beautiful, clear waters and incredible views.



Some of the company's new half or full day deep sea fishing charters Panama City Beach, Florida, include:



Bottom Fishing Charters : Kelley Girl Charters specializes in bottom fishing charters on local reefs. Species caught on these reefs include but are not limited to, varieties of snapper, grouper, trigger, and amberjack, which offer some great post-fishing charter eating. Some species may only be caught during select seasons.



Shark Fishing Charters : Shark fishing charters are one of the most popular trips at Kelley Girl Charters. These fishing trips range in length from 5 to 8 hours. The longer the fishing trip, the greater the opportunity to catch the“big one.”



Trolling Charters : Kelley Girl Charters offers 4-to 6-hour inshore trolling trips or an 8-hour off-shore trolling trip. Species caught on these fishing charters include Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, bonita, mahi-mahi, wahoo, and cobia. These great fish are ideal to grill and enjoy onshore after a day of on-the-water charter fishing.



“With all our Fishing Charters in Panama City. Our aim is to help you have an Absolutely AWESOME time. And helping you get out on the water for one of our incredible Deep Sea Fishing Trips as soon as possible is a way we love to help. The best way to get your fishing charter booked fast is to call Captain Mark directly,” added the spokesperson for Kelley Girl Charters.



Whether a first-time fisherman or an expert with years of knowledge, Kelley Girl Charters happily welcomes all levels of experience and encourages individuals to call (850) 866-5694 to book Florida fishing charters today.



About Kelley Girl Charters



A locally owned, third-generation, family-run business, Kelley Girl Charters provides fishing charters and tours in Panama City Beach, Florida. From half-day deep-sea fishing charters for 4 hours to 2 days in the Gulf of Mexico, Kelley Girl Charters specializes in offering beginners to expert anglers Deep Sea Fishing, Blue Water Fishing, Sport Fishing, Bottom Fishing, Trolling, Shark Fishing, Tuna Fishing, and Sword Fishing.



More Information



To learn more about Kelley Girl Charters and the launch of its full and half-day deep sea fishing charters in Panama City Beach, Florida, please visit the website at .



Source:

CONTACT: Kelley Girl Charters 5550 North Lagoon Drive, Slip 00E Panama City Florida 32408 United States (850) 866-5694