First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Dividend

“I'm pleased to report that First Hawaiian Bank started 2025 with a solid quarter. Retail deposits continued to grow, net interest income rose from the prior quarter, expenses were well managed, and credit quality remained strong,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO.“Despite the current economic uncertainty, our customers can be confident in the strength of our balance sheet, our solid capital position, and our deep roots in the community, which provide the stability and reliability that define us.”

On April 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:



Net income of $59.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share

Total loans and leases declined $115.2 million versus prior quarter

Total deposits declined $106.4 million versus prior quarter

Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.08%

Recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $115.2 million, or 0.8%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $106.4 million, or 0.5%, from $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $160.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to $158.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.1 million compared to noninterest income of $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.2% and 65.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.0% and 18.9% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025, compared with 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased 974 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $25.66 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website,

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may”,“might”,“should”,“could”,“predict”,“potential”,“believe”,“expect”,“continue”,“will”,“anticipate”,“seek”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“projection”,“would”,“annualized” and“outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.