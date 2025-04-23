Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Dividend


2025-04-23 08:16:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONOLULU, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the“Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“I'm pleased to report that First Hawaiian Bank started 2025 with a solid quarter. Retail deposits continued to grow, net interest income rose from the prior quarter, expenses were well managed, and credit quality remained strong,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO.“Despite the current economic uncertainty, our customers can be confident in the strength of our balance sheet, our solid capital position, and our deep roots in the community, which provide the stability and reliability that define us.”

On April 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income of $59.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases declined $115.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits declined $106.4 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 3.08%
  • Recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.7 billion at March 31, 2025 versus $23.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $115.2 million, or 0.8%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $106.4 million, or 0.5%, from $20.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $160.5 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.1%, compared to $158.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.08% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 5 basis points compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a $10.5 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a $0.8 million negative provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.1 million compared to noninterest income of $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $26.2 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to noninterest expense of $124.1 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 58.2% and 65.5% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.0% and 18.9% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $166.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $160.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $33.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $32.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $3.4 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets were $20.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2025, compared to total non-performing assets of $20.7 million, or 0.14% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2024.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.01%, 12.93% and 14.17%, respectively, on March 31, 2025, compared with 9.14%, 12.80% and 13.99%, respectively, on December 31, 2024.

The Company repurchased 974 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $25.0 million under the stock repurchase program in the first quarter. The average cost was $25.66 per share repurchased.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website,

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link:
, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: . The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may”,“might”,“should”,“could”,“predict”,“potential”,“believe”,“expect”,“continue”,“will”,“anticipate”,“seek”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“projection”,“would”,“annualized” and“outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
...
Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
...


Financial Highlights Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024
Operating Results:
Net interest income $ 160,526 $ 158,753 $ 154,427
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300
Noninterest income 50,477 29,376 51,371
Noninterest expense 123,560 124,143 128,813
Net income 59,248 52,496 54,220
Basic earnings per share 0.47 0.41 0.42
Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.41 0.42
Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26
Dividend payout ratio 55.32 % 63.41 % 61.90 %
Performance Ratios (1) :
Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.03 % 2.91 %
Efficiency ratio 58.22 % 65.51 % 62.15 %
Return on average total assets 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.90 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.94 %
Return on average total stockholders' equity 9.09 % 7.94 % 8.73 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.59 % 12.78 % 14.53 %
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases $ 14,309,998 $ 14,276,107 $ 14,312,563
Average earning assets 21,169,194 21,079,951 21,481,890
Average assets 23,890,459 23,795,735 24,187,207
Average deposits 20,354,040 20,249,573 20,571,930
Average stockholders' equity 2,641,978 2,629,600 2,496,840
Market Value Per Share:
Closing 24.44 25.95 21.96
High 28.28 28.80 23.12
Low 23.95 22.08 20.37


As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2024
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208
Total assets 23,744,958 23,828,186 24,279,186
Total deposits 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,669,481
Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 500,000
Total stockholders' equity 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,513,761
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value $ 21.07 $ 20.70 $ 19.66
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 13.15 12.83 11.88
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.12 %
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.93 % 12.80 % 12.55 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.93 % 12.80 % 12.55 %
Total Capital Ratio 14.17 % 13.99 % 13.75 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.01 % 9.14 % 8.80 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.16 % 10.98 % 10.35 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 7.27 % 7.10 % 6.52 %
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches 48 48 50
Number of ATMs 273 273 275
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,995 1,997 2,065

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2024
Interest income
Loans and lease financing $ 192,102 $ 198,347 $ 199,844
Available-for-sale investment securities 13,150 12,767 14,546
Held-to-maturity investment securities 16,647 17,071 17,793
Other 13,251 11,977 12,769
Total interest income 235,150 240,162 244,952
Interest expense
Deposits 71,709 78,465 84,143
Short-term borrowings 2,599 2,685 5,953
Other 316 259 429
Total interest expense 74,624 81,409 90,525
Net interest income 160,526 158,753 154,427
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 150,026 159,503 148,127
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,535 7,968 7,546
Credit and debit card fees 14,474 14,834 16,173
Other service charges and fees 12,167 13,132 9,904
Trust and investment services income 9,370 9,449 10,354
Bank-owned life insurance 4,371 5,713 4,286
Investment securities gains (losses), net 37 (26,171 ) -
Other 2,523 4,451 3,108
Total noninterest income 50,477 29,376 51,371
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 60,104 59,003 59,262
Contracted services and professional fees 14,839 14,472 15,739
Occupancy 8,100 7,708 6,941
Equipment 13,871 14,215 13,413
Regulatory assessment and fees 3,823 3,745 8,120
Advertising and marketing 2,179 1,529 2,612
Card rewards program 7,919 7,926 8,508
Other 12,725 15,545 14,218
Total noninterest expense 123,560 124,143 128,813
Income before provision for income taxes 76,943 64,736 70,685
Provision for income taxes 17,695 12,240 16,465
Net income $ 59,248 $ 52,496 $ 54,220
Basic earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.42
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 126,281,802 127,350,626 127,707,354
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 127,166,932 128,167,502 128,217,689


Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) March 31,
2025
 		December 31,
2024
 		March 31,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 240,738 $ 258,057 $ 202,121
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,073,841 912,133 1,072,145
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,091,034 as of March 31, 2025, $2,190,448 as of December 31, 2024 and $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024) 1,858,428 1,926,516 2,159,338
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,250,275 as of March 31, 2025, $3,262,509 as of December 31, 2024 and $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024) 3,724,908 3,790,650 3,988,011
Loans held for sale 1,547 - -
Loans and leases 14,293,036 14,408,258 14,320,208
Less: allowance for credit losses 166,612 160,393 159,836
Net loans and leases 14,126,424 14,247,865 14,160,372
Premises and equipment, net 292,576 288,530 281,181
Accrued interest receivable 78,973 79,979 85,715
Bank-owned life insurance 495,567 491,890 484,193
Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Mortgage servicing rights 4,926 5,078 5,533
Other assets 851,538 831,996 845,085
Total assets $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing $ 13,330,265 $ 13,347,068 $ 13,620,928
Noninterest-bearing 6,885,551 6,975,148 7,048,553
Total deposits 20,215,816 20,322,216 20,669,481
Short-term borrowings 250,000 250,000 500,000
Retirement benefits payable 96,241 97,135 102,242
Other liabilities 534,049 541,349 493,702
Total liabilities 21,096,106 21,210,700 21,765,425
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,139,353 / 125,692,598 shares as of March 31, 2025, issued/outstanding: 141,748,847 / 126,422,898 shares as of December 31, 2024 and issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024) 1,421 1,417 1,417
Additional paid-in capital 2,564,408 2,560,380 2,551,488
Retained earnings 960,337 934,048 858,494
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (433,769 ) (463,994 ) (523,780 )
Treasury stock (16,446,755 shares as of March 31, 2025, 15,325,949 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024) (443,545 ) (414,365 ) (373,858 )
Total stockholders' equity 2,648,852 2,617,486 2,513,761
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186


Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1,171.1 $ 12.8 4.44 % $ 948.9 $ 11.3 4.75 % $ 858.6 $ 11.6 5.45 %
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 1,891.4 13.2 2.79 1,987.7 12.7 2.56 2,210.6 14.5 2.63
Non-Taxable 1.4 - 5.52 1.4 - 5.30 1.8 - 5.61
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,164.0 13.6 1.72 3,224.8 13.9 1.72 3,416.4 14.6 1.71
Non-Taxable 599.0 3.7 2.51 601.7 3.9 2.56 603.4 4.0 2.65
Total Investment Securities 5,655.8 30.5 2.16 5,815.6 30.5 2.10 6,232.2 33.1 2.13
Loans Held for Sale 0.3 - 6.28 1.3 - 5.75 0.7 - 6.92
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,196.8 33.6 6.20 2,157.8 35.2 6.50 2,164.9 37.2 6.92
Commercial real estate 4,420.1 66.5 6.10 4,333.1 68.9 6.33 4,323.5 70.1 6.53
Construction 937.0 15.4 6.67 990.7 17.4 6.99 924.7 17.4 7.55
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,150.3 40.9 3.94 4,183.5 40.8 3.90 4,264.1 42.0 3.94
Home equity line 1,149.8 13.1 4.61 1,157.1 13.3 4.55 1,172.1 12.0 4.13
Consumer 1,019.5 18.9 7.53 1,033.2 19.0 7.29 1,083.5 18.1 6.71
Lease financing 436.5 4.3 3.99 420.7 4.4 4.18 379.8 3.7 3.91
Total Loans and Leases 14,310.0 192.7 5.44 14,276.1 199.0 5.55 14,312.6 200.5 5.63
Other Earning Assets 32.0 0.4 5.48 38.1 0.7 6.73 77.8 1.2 5.90
Total Earning Assets(2) 21,169.2 236.4 4.51 21,080.0 241.5 4.56 21,481.9 246.4 4.61
Cash and Due from Banks 235.9 226.2 244.3
Other Assets 2,485.4 2,489.5 2,461.0
Total Assets $ 23,890.5 $ 23,795.7 $ 24,187.2
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $ 6,232.5 $ 21.3 1.38 % $ 5,940.3 $ 21.1 1.42 % $ 6,059.7 $ 23.4 1.56 %
Money Market 3,922.2 23.0 2.38 4,053.6 26.6 2.61 3,944.9 28.8 2.94
Time 3,317.1 27.4 3.36 3,362.0 30.8 3.64 3,325.3 31.9 3.86
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,471.8 71.7 2.16 13,355.9 78.5 2.34 13,329.9 84.1 2.54
Other Short-Term Borrowings 250.0 2.6 4.22 250.0 2.7 4.27 500.0 6.0 4.79
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27.5 0.3 4.67 25.3 0.2 4.07 33.0 0.4 5.22
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,749.3 74.6 2.20 13,631.2 81.4 2.38 13,862.9 90.5 2.63
Net Interest Income $ 161.8 $ 160.1 $ 155.9
Interest Rate Spread(3) 2.31 % 2.18 % 1.98 %
Net Interest Margin(4) 3.08 % 3.03 % 2.91 %
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,882.2 6,893.7 7,242.0
Other Liabilities 617.0 641.2 585.5
Stockholders' Equity 2,642.0 2,629.6 2,496.8
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 23,890.5 $ 23,795.7 $ 24,187.2

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.2 million, $1.4 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Compared to December 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2.3 $ (0.8 ) $ 1.5
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (0.6 ) 1.1 0.5
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (0.3 ) - (0.3 )
Non-Taxable - (0.2 ) (0.2 )
Total Investment Securities (0.9 ) 0.9 -
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 0.5 (2.1 ) (1.6 )
Commercial real estate 0.9 (3.3 ) (2.4 )
Construction (1.1 ) (0.9 ) (2.0 )
Residential:
Residential mortgage (0.3 ) 0.4 0.1
Home equity line (0.2 ) - (0.2 )
Consumer (0.4 ) 0.3 (0.1 )
Lease financing 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 )
Total Loans and Leases (0.5 ) (5.8 ) (6.3 )
Other Earning Assets (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 )
Total Change in Interest Income 0.8 (5.9 ) (5.1 )
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings 0.9 (0.7 ) 0.2
Money Market (1.0 ) (2.6 ) (3.6 )
Time (0.5 ) (2.9 ) (3.4 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.6 ) (6.2 ) (6.8 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings - (0.1 ) (0.1 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities - 0.1 0.1
Total Change in Interest Expense (0.6 ) (6.2 ) (6.8 )
Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.4 $ 0.3 $ 1.7

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Compared to March 31, 2024
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total (1)
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.7 $ (2.5 ) $ 1.2
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (2.2 ) 0.9 (1.3 )
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (1.1 ) 0.1 (1.0 )
Non-Taxable - (0.3 ) (0.3 )
Total Investment Securities (3.3 ) 0.7 (2.6 )
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 0.5 (4.1 ) (3.6 )
Commercial real estate 1.5 (5.1 ) (3.6 )
Construction 0.2 (2.2 ) (2.0 )
Residential:
Residential mortgage (1.1 ) - (1.1 )
Home equity line (0.2 ) 1.3 1.1
Consumer (1.2 ) 2.0 0.8
Lease financing 0.5 0.1 0.6
Total Loans and Leases 0.2 (8.0 ) (7.8 )
Other Earning Assets (0.7 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 )
Total Change in Interest Income (0.1 ) (9.9 ) (10.0 )
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings 0.7 (2.8 ) (2.1 )
Money Market (0.2 ) (5.6 ) (5.8 )
Time (0.1 ) (4.4 ) (4.5 )
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.4 (12.8 ) (12.4 )
Other Short-Term Borrowings (2.7 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 )
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.1 ) - (0.1 )
Total Change in Interest Expense (2.4 ) (13.5 ) (15.9 )
Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.3 $ 3.6 $ 5.9

(1) The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.

Loans and Leases Table 7
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Commercial and industrial $ 2,261,394 $ 2,247,428 $ 2,189,875
Commercial real estate 4,367,433 4,463,992 4,301,300
Construction 954,072 918,326 972,517
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,129,518 4,168,154 4,242,502
Home equity line 1,144,895 1,151,739 1,165,778
Total residential 5,274,413 5,319,893 5,408,280
Consumer 998,325 1,023,969 1,054,227
Lease financing 437,399 434,650 394,009
Total loans and leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208


Deposits Table 8
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Demand $ 6,885,551 $ 6,975,148 $ 7,048,553
Savings 6,110,796 6,021,364 6,277,679
Money Market 3,865,203 4,027,334 4,059,204
Time 3,354,266 3,298,370 3,284,045
Total Deposits $ 20,215,816 $ 20,322,216 $ 20,669,481


Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 9
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ - $ 329 $ 942
Commercial real estate 216 411 2,953
Construction 375 - -
Total Commercial Loans 591 740 3,895
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 12,809 12,768 7,777
Home equity line 6,788 7,171 6,345
Total Residential Loans 19,597 19,939 14,122
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 20,188 20,679 18,017
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 20,188 $ 20,679 $ 18,017
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 740 $ 1,432 $ 529
Construction - 536 606
Total Commercial Loans 740 1,968 1,135
Residential mortgage 1,008 1,317 359
Consumer 2,554 2,734 2,126
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 4,302 $ 6,019 $ 3,620
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,293,036 $ 14,408,258 $ 14,320,208


Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 193,240 $ 197,397 $ 192,138
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial and industrial (1,459 ) (851 ) (909 )
Home equity line (14 ) - -
Consumer (5,025 ) (4,774 ) (4,854 )
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (6,498 ) (5,625 ) (5,763 )
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial 403 298 211
Commercial real estate 251 - -
Total Commercial Loans 654 298 211
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 20 30 30
Home equity line 64 32 44
Total Residential Loans 84 62 74
Consumer 1,979 1,858 1,689
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,717 2,218 1,974
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,781 ) (3,407 ) (3,789 )
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 10,500 (750 ) 6,300
Balance at End of Period $ 199,959 $ 193,240 $ 194,649
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 166,612 $ 160,393 $ 159,836
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 33,347 32,847 34,813
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 199,959 $ 193,240 $ 194,649
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,309,998 $ 14,276,107 $ 14,312,563
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.11 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.12 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 8.25x 7.76x 8.87x


(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 11
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass $ 19,578 $ 173,435 $ 68,842 $ 172,494 $ 220,547 $ 268,053 $ 1,148,880 $ 20,009 $ 2,091,838
Special Mention 364 916 2,250 3,353 58 1,229 41,972 - 50,142
Substandard - - - 7,948 26 1,238 24,836 - 34,048
Other (1) 8,099 12,828 7,983 6,045 2,255 2,105 46,051 - 85,366
Total Commercial and Industrial 28,041 187,179 79,075 189,840 222,886 272,625 1,261,739 20,009 2,261,394
Current period gross charge-offs - 43 95 179 356 779 7 - 1,459
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass 105,358 291,863 384,491 796,202 632,631 1,889,571 100,071 7,645 4,207,832
Special Mention - 8,979 2,235 7,483 41,397 22,702 11,747 - 94,543
Substandard - - - 54,918 1,007 9,003 - - 64,928
Other (1) - - - - - 130 - - 130
Total Commercial Real Estate 105,358 300,842 386,726 858,603 675,035 1,921,406 111,818 7,645 4,367,433
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass 4,610 122,410 198,780 353,108 162,361 52,233 22,934 - 916,436
Special Mention - - - - - 147 - - 147
Other (1) 522 14,134 8,910 8,500 1,553 3,177 693 - 37,489
Total Construction 5,132 136,544 207,690 361,608 163,914 55,557 23,627 - 954,072
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass 69,731 94,965 99,259 56,228 13,304 98,262 - - 431,749
Special Mention - - 226 - 195 - - - 421
Substandard - 4,411 526 292 - - - - 5,229
Total Lease Financing 69,731 99,376 100,011 56,520 13,499 98,262 - - 437,399
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Total Commercial Lending $ 208,262 $ 723,941 $ 773,502 $ 1,466,571 $ 1,075,334 $ 2,347,850 $ 1,397,184 $ 27,654 $ 8,020,298
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 43 $ 95 $ 179 $ 356 $ 779 $ 7 $ - $ 1,459

(continued)

Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
(continued) Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater $ 41,949 $ 161,436 $ 183,292 $ 482,310 $ 933,384 $ 1,578,605 $ - $ - $ 3,380,976
680 - 739 4,088 18,218 34,761 65,347 101,230 192,602 - - 416,246
620 - 679 734 1,714 3,922 23,196 18,793 51,826 - - 100,185
550 - 619 - - 817 6,495 7,696 17,224 - - 32,232
Less than 550 - - 731 771 2,253 7,503 - - 11,258
No Score (3) - 13,199 6,330 16,757 9,837 50,065 - - 96,188
Other (2) 759 8,020 11,914 16,416 14,182 37,781 3,361 - 92,433
Total Residential Mortgage 47,530 202,587 241,767 611,292 1,087,375 1,935,606 3,361 - 4,129,518
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater - - - - - - 911,857 1,404 913,261
680 - 739 - - - - - - 169,131 1,684 170,815
620 - 679 - - - - - - 39,262 592 39,854
550 - 619 - - - - - - 12,077 485 12,562
Less than 550 - - - - - - 6,645 486 7,131
No Score (3) - - - - - - 1,272 - 1,272
Total Home Equity Line - - - - - - 1,140,244 4,651 1,144,895
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - 14 - 14
Total Residential Lending $ 47,530 $ 202,587 $ 241,767 $ 611,292 $ 1,087,375 $ 1,935,606 $ 1,143,605 $ 4,651 $ 5,274,413
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 14 $ - $ 14
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater 32,634 80,861 58,623 73,919 37,183 15,253 93,415 112 392,000
680 - 739 19,668 66,839 41,621 38,860 18,814 9,295 84,783 515 280,395
620 - 679 6,692 31,051 16,155 17,379 8,533 6,406 50,655 793 137,664
550 - 619 596 9,333 6,584 9,663 5,434 4,471 16,458 849 53,388
Less than 550 280 3,004 4,421 5,131 3,263 2,741 5,399 508 24,747
No Score (3) 750 821 95 30 - 18 35,238 194 37,146
Other (2) 201 - - 257 600 1,044 70,883 - 72,985
Total Consumer Lending $ 60,821 $ 191,909 $ 127,499 $ 145,239 $ 73,827 $ 39,228 $ 356,831 $ 2,971 $ 998,325
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 660 $ 481 $ 585 $ 270 $ 809 $ 1,883 $ 337 $ 5,025
Total Loans and Leases $ 316,613 $ 1,118,437 $ 1,142,768 $ 2,223,102 $ 2,236,536 $ 4,322,684 $ 2,897,620 $ 35,276 $ 14,293,036
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 703 $ 576 $ 764 $ 626 $ 1,588 $ 1,904 $ 337 $ 6,498

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a“Pass” rating. As of March 31, 2025, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024
Income Statement Data:
Net income $ 59,248 $ 52,496 $ 54,220
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,641,978 $ 2,629,600 $ 2,496,840
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,646,486 $ 1,634,108 $ 1,501,348
Average total assets $ 23,890,459 $ 23,795,735 $ 24,187,207
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible assets $ 22,894,967 $ 22,800,243 $ 23,191,715
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 9.09 % 7.94 % 8.73 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.59 % 12.78 % 14.53 %
Return on average total assets(1) 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.90 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.94 %


As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2024
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,648,852 $ 2,617,486 $ 2,513,761
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,653,360 $ 1,621,994 $ 1,518,269
Total assets $ 23,744,958 $ 23,828,186 $ 24,279,186
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible assets $ 22,749,466 $ 22,832,694 $ 23,283,694
Shares outstanding 125,692,598 126,422,898 127,841,908
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 11.16 % 10.98 % 10.35 %
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.27 % 7.10 % 6.52 %
Book value per share $ 21.07 $ 20.70 $ 19.66
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.15 $ 12.83 $ 11.88

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.


Search