Lisa Schrumpf Joins Salsify As Chief Commercial Officer

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to make every product experience matter, announced today that Lisa Schrumpf has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Schrumpf will lead the company's global commercial organization - including Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Services, Retail, and Partnerships - with a focus on aligning teams, deepening customer value, and accelerating scalable growth.

With over two decades of experience building and leading go-to-market teams across high-growth SaaS businesses and global enterprises, Schrumpf brings a strong track record of commercial transformation. Most recently, she served as SVP of Sales at Intercom, where she led the company through a successful go-to-market realignment that delivered double-digit growth despite a challenging economic climate. Prior to that, she held senior leadership positions at DataStax, SAP, and IBM, where she spent over 13 years managing global sales and customer-facing teams.

“Lisa's deep experience, operational discipline, and passion for customer success make her a perfect fit for this next chapter at Salsify,” said Piyush Chaudhari, CEO of Salsify.“She brings proven best practices from large-scale commercial organizations that will help us deliver a more seamless customer experience, strengthen strategic partnerships, and unlock new opportunities for growth - all core to our vision moving forward.”

At Salsify, Schrumpf will focus on uniting the company's commercial functions under a shared vision that supports Salsify's mission to help brands and retailers win on the digital shelf. Her top priorities include driving growth by improving sales efficiency, expanding existing business, and increasing customer retention across global markets.

“What drew me to Salsify was the chance to work with a sharp, mission-driven team, a product that's truly leading the market, and the kind of growth opportunity that doesn't come around often,” said Lisa Schrumpf, Chief Commercial Officer.“I'm excited to work with the team to ensure every part of our commercial strategy is focused on helping customers succeed and making it easier for them to get value from Salsify at every step.”

Schrumpf is based in San Francisco. Her appointment follows a series of recent additions to Salsify's executive team, including Chief Financial Officer David Forlizzi and Chief Executive Officer Piyush Chaudhari .

