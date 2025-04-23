Cloudbrink Leads The Way In SASE Performance With Per-Datacenter Capacity Of 300 Gbps And Per-User Throughput Of 1 Gbps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloudbrink's Applied Innovation Delivers the Industry's Best SASE Application Performance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink, a leader in high-performance secure connectivity, today announced that its award-winning solution provides industry-leading performance that meets the rigorous performance demands of game development and creative content industries, as well as the large data transfer requirements of large IT and QA teams.

“Cloudbrink is committed to providing the industry's best and highest performing solution,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink.“Our goal is to enable hybrid work at scale. That means supporting users that are doing everything from developing graphics-intensive video games, to holding high-attendance video conferences, to running systems backup over our service. We put a priority on innovation and we are constantly pushing the envelope to provide application performance that no one can match.”

SASE-Leading Capacity and Performance Through Innovation

Unique Cloudbrink innovations have pushed the solution to the leading edge of performance, while maintaining the security of ZTNA, simplicity of management, all at a lower cost. Cloudbrink delivers the following high performance features for all Cloudbrink customers:

300 Gbps per-datacenter capacity - Using a unique horizontal scaling of connector components, Cloudbrink provides an industry-leading per-datacentre capacity of 300 Gbps throughput without networking or firewall changes. This agile method of scaling datacenter capacity with only software-based virtual machines is achieved with Active-Active Connector support for on-prem deployments that can be deployed on any hypervisors. The Connectors can be grouped as one logical entity to provide higher capacity. Cloudbrink supports adding up to 64 Connector instances in Active-Active mode in one logical Connector entity.

Per-User Throughput of 1Gbps - Unlike most ZTNA solutions, Cloudbrink can fully utilize a 1Gbps ISP link to meet the rigorous requirements of Fortune 100 customers in the game development and creative content industries that need to access highly immersive content from anywhere.

8TB per day per user data transfer - Cloudbrink can support high-data transfer scenarios where users need consistent and high throughput performance. For example, IT and large QA teams that need to transfer backups of critical app-data, or users that utilize cache farming apps on the endpoint which are constantly accessing data from the central repositories hosted inside the datacenter

Adaptive Last-Mile Optimization for the lowest latency - Cloudbrink leverages advanced optimization techniques, including preemptive and accelerated packet recovery, to adapt to dynamic network conditions. This ensures a seamless and dependable user experience on enterprise applications, even in scenarios of high packet loss or fluctuating bandwidth.



“No vendor in the market today comes close to the throughput capacity that Cloudbrink can support,” adds Mana.“Customers who need higher capacity are traditionally pressed to purchase additional hardware gateways, and are required to manage them separately to meet the capacity requirements of 10Gbps. With Cloudbrink, customers can eliminate unneeded overhead and infrastructure and get the highest performance in the business.”

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink delivers a high-performance secure connectivity solution that significantly enhances productivity for the work-from-anywhere generation. The Personal SASE service offers up to a 30-fold increase in network performance and ensures a secure, seamless, in-office experience for employees, no matter where they are. With a focus on speed, simplicity, security, and savings, Cloudbrink streamlines management and support while providing edge-native zero-trust access for users and devices for simplified operations, reduced complexity, and fewer support calls. For more information go to .

Media contact:

Chris Fucanan

AquaLab PR for Cloudbrink

...

916-345-3475