Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results Highlighted By Accelerated Margin Expansion, Improved Credit Quality Metrics & Successful Core Banking System Conversion
|Multi-Family Market Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Multi-Family Stabilized Rent Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Calendar Period
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|Calendar Period
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2025
|10
|$
|16,321
|$
|1,632
|4.45
|%
|2025
|10
|$
|17,025
|$
|1,703
|5.03
|%
|2026
|36
|117,886
|3,275
|3.66
|%
|2026
|20
|42,549
|2,127
|3.67
|%
|2027
|70
|174,601
|2,494
|4.29
|%
|2027
|53
|123,668
|2,333
|4.22
|%
|2028
|16
|21,382
|1,336
|6.20
|%
|2028
|13
|10,914
|839
|7.17
|%
|2029
|6
|4,929
|821
|7.70
|%
|2029
|4
|4,328
|1,082
|6.38
|%
|2030+
|2
|171
|85
|6.00
|%
|2030+
|4
|1,129
|282
|6.02
|%
|Fixed Rate
|140
|335,290
|2,395
|4.61
|%
|Fixed Rate
|104
|199,613
|1,919
|4.39
|%
|Floating Rate
|2
|749
|375
|9.50
|%
|Floating Rate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total
|142
|$
|336,039
|$
|2,366
|4.26
|%
|Total
|104
|$
|199,613
|$
|1,919
|4.39
|%
|CRE Investor Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Calendar Period
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2025
|29
|$
|23,092
|$
|796
|6.13
|%
|2026
|33
|41,668
|1,263
|4.84
|%
|2027
|90
|162,557
|1,806
|5.03
|%
|2028
|30
|31,763
|1,059
|6.64
|%
|2029
|4
|2,353
|588
|7.03
|%
|2030+
|13
|7,967
|613
|6.49
|%
|Fixed Rate
|199
|269,400
|1,354
|5.35
|%
|Floating Rate
|5
|19,074
|3,815
|8.73
|%
|Total CRE-Inv.
|204
|$
|288,474
|$
|1,414
|5.57
|%
Rental breakdown of Multi-Family portfolio
The table below segments our portfolio of loans secured by Multi-Family properties based on rental terms and location. As shown below, 63% of the combined portfolio is secured by properties subject to free market rental terms, which is the dominant tenant type. Both the Market Rent and Stabilized Rent segments of our portfolio present very similar average borrower profiles. The portfolio is primarily located in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.
|Multi-Family Loan Portfolio - Loans by Rent Type
|Rent Type
|# of Notes
|Outstanding Loan Balance
|% of Total Multi-Family
|Avg Loan Size
|LTV
|Current DSCR
|Avg # of Units
|($000's omitted)
|($000's omitted)
|Market
|142
|$
|336,039
|63
|%
|$
|2,366
|61.5
|%
|1.41
|11
|Location
|Manhattan
|7
|$
|10,299
|2
|%
|$
|1,471
|49.6
|%
|1.88
|14
|Other NYC
|93
|$
|244,552
|46
|%
|$
|2,630
|61.2
|%
|1.40
|9
|Outside NYC
|42
|$
|81,188
|15
|%
|$
|1,933
|64.2
|%
|1.36
|13
|Stabilized
|104
|$
|199,613
|37
|%
|$
|1,919
|62.1
|%
|1.42
|12
|Location
|Manhattan
|6
|$
|8,843
|2
|%
|$
|1,474
|44.2
|%
|1.58
|17
|Other NYC
|86
|$
|171,852
|32
|%
|$
|1,998
|62.8
|%
|1.41
|11
|Outside NYC
|12
|$
|18,918
|3
|%
|$
|1,576
|64.1
|%
|1.49
|16
Office Property Exposure
The Bank's exposure to the Office market is minor. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2.23% of the total loan portfolio with a total balance of $43.8 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. The pool has a 2.32x weighted average DSCR, a 53% weighted average LTV and less than $353,000 of exposure in Manhattan.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At March 31, 2025, the Bank's asset quality metrics improved with non-performing loans totaling $11.7 million compared to non-performing loans of $16.4 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.7 million. This decrease resulted primarily from the contracted sale of non-performing loans totaling $5.0 million, net of a $0.3 million charge-off, during the quarter. At March 31, 2025 non-performing loans were 0.60% of total loans outstanding versus 0.82% at December 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses expense of $0.6 million. The March 31, 2025 allowance for credit losses was $22.9 million versus $22.8 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.17% at March 31, 2025 and 1.15% at December 31, 2024.
Net Interest Margin
The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.53% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and 2.41% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to the recent reductions in the Fed Funds effective rate and the liability sensitive nature of the Bank's balance sheet.
About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey, with a new branch opening in Port Jefferson, New York in mid 2025.
Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at .
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This discussion, including the financial statements attached thereto, includes non-GAAP financial measures which include the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio, TCE, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and efficiency ratio. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP, and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.
With respect to the calculations of and reconciliations of adjusted net income, TCE, tangible assets, TCE ratio and tangible book value per share, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, the adverse effect of health emergencies or natural disasters on the Company, its customers, and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.
Investor and Press Contact:
Lance P. Burke
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|160,234
|$
|162,857
|$
|136,481
|Securities-available for sale, at fair value
|93,197
|83,755
|92,709
|Investments-held to maturity
|3,671
|3,758
|3,973
|Loans held for sale
|16,306
|12,404
|7,641
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|1,960,674
|1,985,524
|2,005,515
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(22,925
|)
|(22,779
|)
|(19,873
|)
|Loans, net
|1,937,749
|1,962,745
|1,985,642
|Goodwill
|19,168
|19,168
|19,168
|Premises & fixed assets
|14,511
|15,337
|15,648
|Operating lease assets
|8,484
|8,337
|9,336
|Other assets
|38,207
|43,749
|36,910
|Assets
|$
|2,291,527
|$
|2,312,110
|$
|2,307,508
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Core deposits
|$
|1,418,209
|$
|1,456,513
|$
|1,453,035
|Time deposits
|518,229
|497,770
|464,227
|Total deposits
|1,936,438
|1,954,283
|1,917,262
|Borrowings
|107,805
|107,805
|148,953
|Subordinated debentures
|24,702
|24,689
|24,648
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,144
|9,025
|10,039
|Other liabilities
|16,795
|19,670
|17,063
|Liabilities
|2,094,884
|2,115,472
|2,117,965
|Stockholders' equity
|196,643
|196,638
|189,543
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,291,527
|$
|2,312,110
|$
|2,307,508
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|Interest income
|$
|32,837
|$
|32,432
|Interest expense
|18,208
|19,497
|Net interest income
|14,629
|12,935
|Provision for credit losses
|600
|300
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|14,029
|12,635
|Loan servicing and fee income
|1,081
|913
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|117
|96
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|2,352
|2,506
|Other operating income
|182
|61
|Non-interest income
|3,732
|3,576
|Compensation and benefits
|7,232
|5,562
|Conversion expenses
|3,180
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,836
|1,770
|Data processing
|593
|518
|Professional fees
|787
|818
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|337
|318
|Other operating expenses
|2,031
|1,818
|Non-interest expense
|15,996
|10,804
|Income before income taxes
|1,765
|5,407
|Income tax expense
|244
|1,346
|Net income
|$
|1,521
|$
|4,061
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.55
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1)(2)
|7,463,537
|7,376,227
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1)(2)
|7,469,489
|7,420,926
|(1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Interest income
|$
|32,837
|$
|33,057
|$
|34,113
|$
|33,420
|$
|32,432
|Interest expense
|18,208
|19,249
|21,011
|20,173
|19,497
|Net interest income
|14,629
|13,808
|13,102
|13,247
|12,935
|Provision for credit losses
|600
|400
|200
|4,040
|300
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|14,029
|13,408
|12,902
|9,207
|12,635
|Loan servicing and fee income
|1,081
|981
|960
|836
|913
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|117
|136
|123
|114
|96
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|2,352
|3,014
|2,834
|2,586
|2,506
|Gain on sale of investments
|-
|27
|-
|4
|-
|Other operating income
|182
|29
|37
|82
|61
|Non-interest income
|3,732
|4,187
|3,954
|3,622
|3,576
|Compensation and benefits
|7,232
|6,699
|6,840
|6,499
|5,562
|Conversion expenses
|3,180
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,836
|1,810
|1,799
|1,843
|1,770
|Data processing
|593
|536
|547
|495
|518
|Professional fees
|787
|782
|762
|717
|818
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|337
|375
|360
|365
|318
|Other operating expenses
|2,031
|2,198
|1,930
|1,751
|1,818
|Non-interest expense
|15,996
|12,400
|12,238
|11,670
|10,804
|Income before income taxes
|1,765
|5,195
|4,618
|1,159
|5,407
|Income tax expense
|244
|1,293
|1,079
|315
|1,346
|Net income
|$
|1,521
|$
|3,902
|$
|3,539
|$
|844
|$
|4,061
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.55
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1)(2)
|7,463,537
|7,427,583
|7,411,064
|7,399,816
|7,376,227
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1)(2)
|7,469,489
|7,456,471
|7,436,068
|7,449,110
|7,420,926
|(1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME:
|Net income, as reported
|$
|1,521
|$
|4,061
|Adjustments:
|Conversion expenses
|3,180
|-
|Total adjustments, before income taxes
|3,180
|-
|Adjustment for reported effective income tax rate
|608
|-
|Total adjustments, after income taxes
|2,572
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|4,093
|$
|4,061
|Basic earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|ADJUSTED OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO:
|Operating efficiency ratio, as reported
|87.12
|%
|65.44
|%
|Adjustments:
|Conversion expenses
|-17.32
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
|69.80
|%
|65.44
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
|0.73
|%
|0.74
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY
|8.36
|%
|8.70
|%
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|9.27
|%
|9.71
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|Profitability:
|Return on average assets
|0.27
|%
|0.74
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|3.11
|%
|8.70
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (1)
|3.45
|%
|9.71
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue to average assets
|0.42
|%
|1.03
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|6.01
|%
|6.03
|%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|4.01
|%
|4.33
|%
|Net interest rate spread (2)
|2.00
|%
|1.70
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|2.68
|%
|2.41
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.85
|%
|1.96
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio (4)
|87.12
|%
|65.44
|%
|Average balances:
|Interest-earning assets
|$
|2,217,107
|$
|2,162,835
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,842,073
|1,810,397
|Loans
|1,989,796
|1,984,075
|Deposits
|1,919,436
|1,842,642
|Borrowings
|133,665
|162,427
|(1) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(2) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|(4) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|Asset quality:
|Provision for credit losses - loans (1)
|$
|600
|$
|400
|$
|200
|$
|3,850
|Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
|(454
|)
|(1,027
|)
|(438
|)
|(79
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|22,925
|22,779
|23,406
|23,644
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2)
|1.17
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.17
|%
|Non-performing loans
|$
|11,697
|$
|16,368
|$
|15,365
|$
|15,828
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.79
|%
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|0.51
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.68
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
|195.99
|%
|139.17
|%
|152.33
|%
|149.38
|%
|Capital (Bank only):
|Tier 1 Capital
|$
|201,925
|$
|201,744
|$
|198,196
|$
|195,703
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.95
|%
|9.13
|%
|8.85
|%
|8.89
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.37
|%
|13.32
|%
|12.99
|%
|12.78
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|13.37
|%
|13.32
|%
|12.99
|%
|12.78
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|14.62
|%
|14.58
|%
|14.24
|%
|14.21
|%
|Equity data:
|Shares outstanding (3)
|7,503,731
|7,427,127
|7,428,366
|7,402,163
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|196,643
|$
|196,638
|$
|192,339
|$
|190,072
|Book value per share (3)
|26.21
|26.48
|25.89
|25.68
|Tangible common equity (3)
|177,239
|177,220
|172,906
|170,625
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|23.62
|23.86
|23.28
|23.05
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (3)
|7.80
|%
|7.73
|%
|7.49
|%
|7.38
|%
|(1) Excludes $0, $0, $0 and $190 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the quarters ended 3/31/25, 12/31/24, 9/30/24 and 6/30/24, respectively.
|(2) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.
|(3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|STATISTICAL SUMMARY
|QUARTERLY TREND
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|Loan distribution (1) :
|Residential mortgages
|$
|708,649
|$
|702,832
|$
|719,037
|$
|733,040
|Multifamily
|535,429
|550,570
|557,634
|562,503
|Commercial real estate
|520,808
|536,288
|529,948
|549,725
|Commercial & industrial
|170,442
|168,909
|171,899
|139,209
|Home equity
|24,914
|26,422
|26,825
|27,992
|Consumer
|432
|503
|470
|485
|Total loans
|$
|1,960,674
|$
|1,985,524
|$
|2,005,813
|$
|2,012,954
|Sequential quarter growth rate
|-1.25
|%
|-1.01
|%
|-0.35
|%
|0.37
|%
|CRE concentration ratio
|369
|%
|385
|%
|397
|%
|403
|%
|Loans sold during the quarter
|$
|46,649
|$
|53,499
|$
|43,537
|$
|35,302
|Funding distribution:
|Demand
|$
|215,569
|$
|211,656
|$
|206,327
|$
|199,835
|N.O.W.
|698,297
|692,890
|621,880
|661,998
|Savings
|46,275
|48,885
|53,024
|44,821
|Money market
|458,068
|503,082
|572,213
|571,170
|Total core deposits
|1,418,209
|1,456,513
|1,453,444
|1,477,824
|Time
|518,229
|497,770
|504,100
|464,105
|Total deposits
|1,936,438
|1,954,283
|1,957,544
|1,941,929
|Borrowings
|107,805
|107,805
|125,805
|148,953
|Subordinated debentures
|24,702
|24,689
|24,675
|24,662
|Total funding sources
|$
|2,068,945
|$
|2,086,777
|$
|2,108,024
|$
|2,115,544
|Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits
|-0.91
|%
|-0.17
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.29
|%
|Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio
|73.24
|%
|74.53
|%
|74.25
|%
|76.10
|%
|Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio
|11.13
|%
|10.83
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.29
|%
|(1) Excluding loans held for sale
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Tangible common equity
|Total equity (2)
|$
|196,643
|$
|196,638
|$
|192,339
|$
|190,072
|$
|189,543
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(236
|)
|(250
|)
|(265
|)
|(279
|)
|(295
|)
|Tangible common equity (2)
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|$
|172,906
|$
|170,625
|$
|170,080
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio
|Tangible common equity (2)
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|$
|172,906
|$
|170,625
|$
|170,080
|Total assets
|2,291,527
|2,312,110
|2,327,814
|2,331,098
|2,307,508
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(236
|)
|(250
|)
|(265
|)
|(279
|)
|(295
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,272,123
|$
|2,292,692
|$
|2,308,381
|$
|2,311,651
|$
|2,288,045
|TCE ratio (2)
|7.80
|%
|7.73
|%
|7.49
|%
|7.38
|%
|7.43
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|Tangible equity (2)
|$
|177,239
|$
|177,220
|$
|172,906
|$
|170,625
|$
|170,080
|Shares outstanding (2)
|7,503,731
|7,427,127
|7,428,366
|7,402,163
|7,392,412
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|23.62
|$
|23.86
|$
|23.28
|$
|23.05
|$
|23.01
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(2) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
|For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|1,989,796
|$
|29,984
|6.11
|%
|$
|1,984,075
|$
|29,737
|6.03
|%
|Investment securities
|85,839
|1,186
|5.60
|%
|94,845
|1,457
|6.18
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|133,458
|1,482
|4.50
|%
|74,672
|1,014
|5.46
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|8,014
|185
|9.36
|%
|9,243
|224
|9.75
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,217,107
|32,837
|6.01
|%
|2,162,835
|32,432
|6.03
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|9,504
|7,945
|Other assets
|49,695
|49,941
|Total assets
|$
|2,276,306
|$
|2,220,721
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|1,217,429
|$
|11,455
|3.82
|%
|$
|1,161,191
|$
|12,933
|4.48
|%
|Time deposits
|490,979
|5,320
|4.39
|%
|486,779
|4,962
|4.10
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,708,408
|16,775
|3.98
|%
|1,647,970
|17,895
|4.37
|%
|Borrowings
|108,972
|1,107
|4.12
|%
|137,788
|1,276
|3.72
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|24,693
|326
|5.35
|%
|24,639
|326
|5.32
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,842,073
|18,208
|4.01
|%
|1,810,397
|19,497
|4.33
|%
|Demand deposits
|211,028
|194,672
|Other liabilities
|24,726
|27,959
|Total liabilities
|2,077,827
|2,033,028
|Stockholders' equity
|198,479
|187,693
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|2,276,306
|$
|2,220,721
|Net interest rate spread
|2.00
|%
|1.70
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|14,629
|2.68
|%
|$
|12,935
|2.41
|%
