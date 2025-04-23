Global Water Resources Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Thursday, May 15, 2025 At 1:00 P.M. ET
Global Water Resources management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-816-1435
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-0527
Conference ID: 10199311
Webcast (live and replay): here
The conference call webcast is also available via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at .
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting to the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.
A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 29, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10199311
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 32 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 17.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.
The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.
Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.
To learn more, visit .
Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
Email Contact
Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment