Credit Agricole Sa: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. OF 14 May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montrouge, 23 April 2025

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. OF 14 May 2025

Publication of the Notice of Meeting – Opening of the vote –

Procedures for making the preparatory documents available

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs its shareholders that its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 at 9.30 am in Paris (75005), France, at Maison de la Mutualité, 24 rue Saint-Victor.

A Notice of Meeting, including in particular the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) No. 35 of 21 March 2025.

All of the matters relating to this General Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the regulations and legislation in force.

In particular:

the information and documents referred to specifically in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), as well as the Notice of Meeting for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, are available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at:





by means of the Notice of Meeting, all shareholders may:



familiarise themselves with the documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) at the Company registered office; and up until 10 May 2025 inclusive, request that the Company sends them these documents, it being specified that in order for holders of bearer shares to exercise this right, they must provide a certificate of shareholding for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary.



Online voting is open between 23 April 2025 12.00 pm (midday, Paris time) until 13 May 2025 3.00 pm (Paris time). The paper forms must be received by Uptevia no later than 11 May 2025.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live online via the section relating to the General Meeting:

.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts

Alexandre Barat : +33 1 57 72 45 73 – ...

Olivier Tassain : +33 1 43 23 25 41 – ...

All our press releases can be found at:

Customer Relations contacts – individual shareholders

Freephone: 0,800,000,777

...

Customer Relations contacts – registered shareholders

+ 33 1 57 78 34 31

...

Customer Relations contacts – institutional investors

+ 33 1 43 23 04 31

...

Attachment

EN_2025 04 23 - CP AG 2025