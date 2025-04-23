Chptr Launches Memorial Broadcast Pilot Across Foundation Partners Group's Central Florida Funeral Homes

In Ocala, remembrance becomes public: a first-of-its-kind partnership airing tributes where stories can be seen and shared.

A first-of-its-kind program brings televised video tributes to Ocala area families - and signals a bold new future for memorialization

- Thomas Matthews, Area Vice PresidentOCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chptr , a company dedicated to honoring life stories through thoughtful video memorials, today announced the expansion of its groundbreaking broadcast memorial program to families served by Foundation Partners Group 's Hiers-Baxley and Baldwin Brothers funeral and cremation centers in the Ocala, Florida area. Families will be honored with professionally produced video tributes aired daily on WESH-TV , a Hearst Television station.By bringing tributes to the local airwaves, Chptr and Foundation Partners are shaping what memorialization can mean - transforming it from a private moment into a shared celebration of life. It's a bold reframing of how communities remember, and what families should expect from modern funeral care.“This partnership isn't just about technology,” said Rehan Choudhry, Founder & CEO of Chptr,“It's about changing what's possible. Every life deserves to be seen, heard, and shared - not just remembered, but honored in ways that move people. With this launch, we're turning memorials into something truly public, beautiful, and lasting.”The broadcast tributes are produced in partnership with local funeral directors and delivered directly to families, complete with personalized messaging and broadcast timing. Airing during high-visibility local programming, these videos reach viewers across Central Florida, creating a new kind of visibility for lives lived and lost.“We're excited to see how families respond to this innovative offering - not just in Ocala, but as a signal for how the next era of memorialization will look,” said Area Vice President Thomas Matthews.“Chptr's program honors life stories in the way families now expect - visually, publicly, and meaningfully. It's exactly the kind of innovation that the industry needs.”Choudhry added,“This launch marks the beginning of a new era in memorialization - one that blends storytelling, technology, and public tribute to create something powerful, participatory and enduring.”*About Chptr*Chptr is redefining remembrance for the modern age. We believe every story deserves to be told, every life deserves to be remembered, and every family should have access to meaningful, lasting tributes that reach beyond obituary pages and into the hearts of communities.*About Foundation Partners Group *Winter Park, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the second-largest funeral home group in the country based on the number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 250 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit to learn more.*Media Contacts*Nick KuzmaVP of Growth, Chptr...Lynette VivianiFoundation Partners Group...

