Wolfestone Wins Two Awards At The Business Excellence Awards

Alex-Michelle Parr, Managing Director of Wolfestone

Wolfestone has won two awards at the Business Excellence Awards.

SWANSEA, WALES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LEADING language service provider (LSP), Wolfestone , has won a pair of awards at the Business Excellence Awards.Wolfestone won Best Translation Agency 2025 (UK) and Innovation Award for Website Translations 2025 (UK).In its 12th year now, the 2025 Business Excellence Awards are solely based on merit.Alex-Michelle Parr, Managing Director of the Wolfestone Group, said:“We're delighted with the two award wins at this year's Business Excellence Awards.“Thanks to all of our special team for their hard work and dedication that makes these award wins possible.“AI has dramatically improved efficiency, scalability, and accuracy in the translation industry.“The Wolfestone Group has embraced this technology. Whilst AI-generated translations aren't perfect and still require a high degree of human expertise, the collaboration between AI tools and human translators is paving the way for more accessible, affordable, and rapid translation services worldwide.“Winning the Best Translation Agency and Innovation Award for Website Translations in 2025 validates the hard work and dedication to utilising new technology to support our clients better.”Find us on the directory of awardees .ENDSAbout Wolfestone GroupFounded in 2006, Wolfestone Group is an end-to-end language service provider, encompassing Wolfestone UK, VoiceBox, and more.With a global network of linguists, Wolfestone Group offers clients a one-stop shop for all their translation, interpretation and localisation needs.

