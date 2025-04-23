Pahalgam Attack: CM Omar Abdullah Attends Funeral Of Pony Ride Operator

The CM also interacted with the family members of the deceased, Syed Adil Hussain, Shah, at Hapatnar in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and assured them of all support.

“Perhaps he tried to stop them and tried to take away gun of a terrorist, that is why he was then targeted,” Abdullah told reporters.

“We will have to take care of the family and help them. I have come here to assure them that the government stands with them at this juncture and we will do whatever we can for them,” the chief minister said.

Syed Adil was the only local person killed in the attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist resort on Tuesday in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred.

