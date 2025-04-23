403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, S-African president talk about trade, Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin recently spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the phone, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, and investment, while also addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict. According to the Kremlin, both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding their partnership in various sectors.
During the call, Putin highlighted Russia’s position on the Ukraine crisis, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia’s security interests are protected. South Africa, while maintaining a non-aligned stance on the war, has refrained from condemning Russia, and Ramaphosa has referred to Moscow as a “valued” ally.
In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in an effort to mediate a ceasefire, with Moscow agreeing to consider the peace plan proposed by the African mission. However, Ukraine insisted on a resolution that required Russia’s unconditional withdrawal from its claimed territories.
Ramaphosa also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, advocating for an inclusive peace process involving all parties. Zelensky is set to visit South Africa on April 24, marking the continuation of Pretoria's diplomatic efforts to ensure all perspectives, including Russia's, are part of the peace dialogue.
South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola reiterated that the conflict cannot be resolved without Russia’s direct participation in the peace talks.
During the call, Putin highlighted Russia’s position on the Ukraine crisis, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia’s security interests are protected. South Africa, while maintaining a non-aligned stance on the war, has refrained from condemning Russia, and Ramaphosa has referred to Moscow as a “valued” ally.
In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in an effort to mediate a ceasefire, with Moscow agreeing to consider the peace plan proposed by the African mission. However, Ukraine insisted on a resolution that required Russia’s unconditional withdrawal from its claimed territories.
Ramaphosa also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, advocating for an inclusive peace process involving all parties. Zelensky is set to visit South Africa on April 24, marking the continuation of Pretoria's diplomatic efforts to ensure all perspectives, including Russia's, are part of the peace dialogue.
South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola reiterated that the conflict cannot be resolved without Russia’s direct participation in the peace talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment