Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin, S-African president talk about trade, Ukraine war

Putin, S-African president talk about trade, Ukraine war


2025-04-23 08:12:30
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin recently spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the phone, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, and investment, while also addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict. According to the Kremlin, both leaders expressed their commitment to expanding their partnership in various sectors.

During the call, Putin highlighted Russia’s position on the Ukraine crisis, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia’s security interests are protected. South Africa, while maintaining a non-aligned stance on the war, has refrained from condemning Russia, and Ramaphosa has referred to Moscow as a “valued” ally.

In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine in an effort to mediate a ceasefire, with Moscow agreeing to consider the peace plan proposed by the African mission. However, Ukraine insisted on a resolution that required Russia’s unconditional withdrawal from its claimed territories.

Ramaphosa also engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, advocating for an inclusive peace process involving all parties. Zelensky is set to visit South Africa on April 24, marking the continuation of Pretoria's diplomatic efforts to ensure all perspectives, including Russia's, are part of the peace dialogue.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola reiterated that the conflict cannot be resolved without Russia’s direct participation in the peace talks.

MENAFN23042025000045015687ID1109462864

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search