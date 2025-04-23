AFFA, ADBTIA Review Plans To Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy (ADBTIA) have agreed to enhance their collaboration in the future, Azernews reports.

The AFFA representatives at the meeting were Secretary-General Jahangir Farajullayev, Deputy Secretary General Kamran Valiyev, Executive Director of the Football Development Fund Tural Piriyev, Head of Education Aslan Karimov, and Seymur Teymurov from "Azerloteraya" OJSC.

The ADBTIA delegation featured Vice-Rector for Educational Affairs Ulkar Babayeva, Head of Coaching Program Ilgar Aliyev, Associate Professor Namig Guliyev, and program coordinators Javid Jalilov and Rustam Rustamli.

During the meeting, both sides discussed potential areas for cooperation and shared ideas on joint projects. They emphasized the importance of holding regular meetings to strengthen their partnership.

The guests were also shown the facilities at the academy, including the MediaLab and Sports Medicine Research Laboratory.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

AFFA is responsible for organizing football leagues and tournaments in Azerbaijan, including the national league and the cup competitions. They also take care of the national football teams, including the men's and women's teams.

The organization works to promote football in the country, helping to develop young players and improve the quality of the sport.

AFFA is a member of FIFA (the international football federation) and UEFA (the European football federation), which means it can participate in international competitions.

Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup.

The Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy (ADBTIA) is a leading educational institution in Azerbaijan dedicated to advancing sports and physical education.

Founded in 1930 to improve the quality of sports education in the country, ADBTIA aims to train highly skilled professionals in various sports-related fields, including coaching, sports management, and physical education.

The academy offers a variety of academic programs, providing both bachelor's and master's degrees that equip students with the necessary knowledge and practical skills required for successful careers in sports.

It is also engaged in research initiatives aimed at enhancing athletic performance and sports science, collaborating with other institutions and organizations to share valuable findings with the sports community.