Baku Hosts Cadet Boxing Zone Championship's Finals

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the Cadet Boxing Zone Championship's finals has taken place at Baku Boxing Center, Azernews reports. The ceremony began with a parade of the participant teams.

Samir Huseynov, an advisor to the ABF president, noted that the strongest boxers from the zonal championships held in Lankaran and Shaki will compete in the final stage. He stressed that the recent successes of Azerbaijan's national teams in international arenas, wishing the schoolboy boxers a future filled with titles in their careers.

Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Federation's Board, mentioned that the national team will be formed based on the results of the final stage, and that they will represent our country at the European Championship. He also spoke about the significance of the competition.

Around 153 boxers from 50 teams are testing their abilities in the tournament. The final stage will conclude on April 26.

A selection tournament for female boxers will also take place during this phase, with 30 athletes set to participate. The chief referee of the championships is Anar Babanli.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.