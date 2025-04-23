African Mercenary Captured Fighting For Russia In Donetsk Region
According to Ukrinform, the Carpathian Sich battalion reported this on Facebook and released a video of the prisoner's interrogation.
“An African in Russian uniform. The battles in Toretsk are relentless. Our troops captured an exotic invader - a mercenary from Africa who came to fight for Russia,” the caption to the video reads.Read also: Ukrainian NGs capture Russian infantrymen in Kupiansk sector
As previously reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces engaged and captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo
