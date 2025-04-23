MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Toretsk, Donetsk region, soldiers of Ukraine's 49th Carpathian Sich Separate Assault Battalion captured an African mercenary fighting on the Russian side.

According to Ukrinform, the Carpathian Sich battalion reported this on Facebook and released a video of the prisoner's interrogation.

“An African in Russian uniform. The battles in Toretsk are relentless. Our troops captured an exotic invader - a mercenary from Africa who came to fight for Russia,” the caption to the video reads.

Ukrainian NGsRussian infantrymen in Kupiansk sector

As previously reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces engaged and captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo