Heatwave Grips KP, Rain Expected In Some Northern Areas

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A sweltering heatwave has taken over most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the southern belt, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in select upper regions.

According to the forecast, areas like Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, and Mansehra may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rainfall in the coming hours. However, dry and hot weather continues to dominate elsewhere.

Yesterday, only Chitral saw some relief with 5mm of rain, while the rest of the province remained parched. Peshawar recorded a sizzling 35°C, higher than the seasonal norm.

Even hotter were Dera Ismail Khan at 40°C and Bannu at 38°C. In contrast, the upper regions enjoyed relatively milder temperatures - Kalam and Malam Jabba at a pleasant 19°C, and Dir Upper at 25°C.

As residents brace for the continued heat, those in the northern hills may find solace in the expected showers and cool breezes.