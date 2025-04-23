403
S-African unity government infighting endangers confidence in democracy
(MENAFN) During his Easter sermon, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba expressed concern about the potential erosion of public trust in South Africa’s democracy due to infighting within the Government of National Unity (GNU). Speaking at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, Makgoba cautioned that political grandstanding could lead to a “crisis of confidence” unless political parties learn to respect one another’s legitimacy.
Makgoba, in his annual sermon, urged that the upcoming “national dialogue,” which is being coordinated by the presidency, should be independent and free from political manipulation. He stressed that the credibility of the political system is increasingly being questioned, especially given how political parties are handling governance.
Referring to a recent meeting between leaders of the South African Council of Churches and President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, Makgoba criticized members of the GNU for engaging in political one-upmanship, which is hindering efforts to tackle the nation’s urgent issues. He emphasized that unless politicians stop playing "dangerous games" and respect each other’s roles in the government, South Africa could face a serious decline in democratic governance.
Makgoba further pointed out that some members of the African National Congress (ANC) struggle to accept that they no longer hold majority support and continue to act as if they are the sole legitimate party. Similarly, he noted that the Democratic Alliance (DA) sometimes acts as though their electoral support gives them the right to dismiss the views of other parties, and that smaller minority parties are often wielding disproportionate power at municipal levels.
Makgoba called for a re-evaluation of the legitimacy of all parties elected to Parliament and urged that no party should assume greater legitimacy than their electoral strength. He also stressed that the success of the national dialogue would depend on it being a collaborative process that involves all sectors of society, not just the government.
He concluded by warning that South Africa risks following in the footsteps of other developed nations that are slipping into populist autocracies if democracy does not improve the lives of its people.
