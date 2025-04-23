Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To India On Kashmir Terror Attack

2025-04-23 08:07:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
