403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To India On Kashmir Terror Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
ao
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (end)
ao
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment