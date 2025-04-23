403
Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To India On Kashmir Terror Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu on the tragic loss of life caused by a terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. (end)
