Giri Hotels Selects Stayntouch's Best-In-Class Cloud PMS To Power 12 Independent Properties

Giri Hotels chose Stayntouch's property management system to enhance efficiency and simplify the management of 12 boutique properties, totaling 1,200 rooms.

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced a new partnership with Giri Hotels, a family-owned and operated hospitality management company operating a diverse portfolio of 56 properties across the Northeast. Stayntouch's PMS has been deployed across 12 of Giri's independent hotels, representing 1,200 rooms across Maine, Vermont and New York.

As Giri Hotels continues to expand its regional footprint, the company sought a PMS partner to scale with its growing portfolio, integrate with other platforms like TravelClick, streamline operations by consolidating the platforms used, and give its team more flexibility to focus on service. By partnering with Stayntouch, Giri will leverage its cloud-native PMS to implement a centralized system for multi-property management and advanced automation leading to more efficient and agile property operations.

Enterprise-grade multi-property management to simplify operations across a growing portfolio.

Advanced automation capabilities that eliminate up to 80 percent of administrative tasks, freeing staff to focus on guest service.

Seamless integrations with an extensive library of partners, including Shift4, Toast, Lighthouse and Amadeus' suite of products. Rapid, scalable deployment of Stayntouch's cloud PMS, enabling the system to be implemented across 12 properties in less than 90 days.

"As Giri continues to expand across the Northeast, we are focused on investments that will ultimately elevate the thoughtful, personalized hospitality our guests expect – no matter which one of our properties they visit," said Ryan Amin, Principal at Giri Hotels. "We selected Stayntouch for its ability to unify our operations across multiple properties to create smarter and faster systems, complementing our use of tools like reconcileOTA. By simplifying the backend, our teams can work more efficiently and spend time focusing on what matters most: creating seamless, memorable stays for our guests."

Priya Rajamani, VP of Implementation and Support at Stayntouch, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Giri Hotels as they continue to set the standard for hospitality excellence in the North East. Our cloud PMS is built to support ambitious hotel groups with multi-property portfolios, providing automation and integration capabilities that drive efficiency at scale. Giri's commitment to operational innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of a PMS that empowers hoteliers to deliver exceptional guest experiences while reducing complexity behind the scenes."

About Giri Hotels

Founded in 2004 and based in Quincy, MA, Giri Hotels is a family-owned and operated hospitality company that owns and operates 56 hotels across five states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and Maine. Its diverse portfolio includes a mix of select-service and full-service branded hotels, as well as independent hotels and resorts featuring restaurants and golf courses. Dedicated to excellence while prioritizing integrity, compassion, and opportunity for its team members, guests, and the communities it serves, Giri Hotels focuses on fostering local relationships, expanding networks, and building strategic B2B alliances.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a full-featured and Best-in-Class cloud property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,200 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations - offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit .

