ANNA KENDRICK AND REBEL WILSON STAR IN NEW SPLASH REFRESHERTM BESTIES CAMPAIGN

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Splash RefresherTM is bringing the sparkle to hydration with today's launch of its new "Besties" campaign, featuring Hollywood's favorite comedic duo, and real-life BFFs, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. In celebration of the launch of Splash RefresherTM Sparkling Beverage, a brand-new line of lightly sweet, bold, bubbly hydration with zero sugar and full flavor, "Besties" pays tribute to the power of female friendship wrapped in the actresses' signature humor. Because what's better than a best friend? A best friend who shares a Splash RefresherTM, whether it be still or sparkling!

When Your Taste Buds Want Something More

The campaign launches today with a national 30-second spot that showcases Anna and Rebel's real-life chemistry, candid humor, and authenticity to introduce Splash RefresherTM to those seeking a more flavorful way of staying hydrated.

When Americans seek to reduce their sugar intake, Splash RefresherTM Sparkling is hydration's new, healthy glow-up. Through a series of playful and witty content, the duo is bringing to life the joy of friendship and the excitement of discovering a refreshing, sparkling alternative to plain water.

"When I first tried Splash RefresherTM Sparkling Beverage, I was like, 'Wait. Why does this feel like a holiday in my mouth?'" said Rebel Wilson. "It's bubbly, it's fun, and suddenly I'm the most hydrated I've ever been. Plus, getting to do this campaign with my bestie? Yes please. We basically turned drinking flavored water into a party."

Anna Kendrick echoed the excitement, adding, "We've been making each other laugh for years, and now we get to bring that same energy to something that makes hydration fun, like Splash RefresherTM – because plain water just does not reflect our personalities. It's a win-win."

Exciting Flavors on Shelves Nationwide

With four crave-worthy flavors on shelves now nationwide, Splash RefresherTM Sparkling Beverage is sparkling water that isn't watered down. The lineup of Splash RefresherTM Sparkling Beverage is a hydration upgrade that doesn't skimp on taste including:



Kiwi Watermelon: New Kiwi Watermelon flavored Sparkling Splash RefresherTM combines the tart essence of kiwi with the juicy sweetness of watermelon in every bubbly sip.

Rocket Freeze: Introducing Rocket Freeze Sparkling Splash RefresherTM. Cool layers of blue raspberry, cherry, and lime flavors deliver a nostalgic blast of flavor in every effervescent sip.

Blood Orange: Experience the delightful tang of Blood Orange flavored Sparkling Splash RefresherTM - a fusion of citrus brightness and subtle sweetness that invigorates with every sip. Black Cherry: Our Black Cherry flavored Sparkling Splash RefresherTM pops bright cherry notes with a hint of zero calories sweetness, creating a refreshing drink perfect for any moment.

Each flavor is made with zero sugar, zero calories and zero colors.

The launch marks a major step for the brand as it expands its lineup to include both still and sparkling options, giving consumers the ultimate choice in hydration.

"Splash RefresherTM has been bringing flavorful hydration to the market for years. Now we're bringing an even more fun experience to our fans with our new sparkling offerings," said Kheri Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer, Primo Brands. "And just like our still and sparkling offerings, a good friend challenges you, inspires you, and REFRESHES you. That's the spirit of our 'Besties' campaign, starring the ultimate besties, Anna and Rebel, who are the perfect embodiment of the lightheartedness and vibrance of the brand."

The 360-campaign was created and produced by Grit, a creative company based in Denver, CO.

Fans can enjoy a variety of bubbly, bestie-approved content throughout 2025.

On social media, follow @splashrefresher on Instagram, and be sure to follow Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson on Instagram @annakendrick47 and @rebelwilson .

About Splash RefresherTM

Splash RefresherTM exists to refresh your life with a flavorful, approachably lighthearted water beverage that is unapologetic about hydration. Because yes, we are supposed to drink water. But sometimes you need something that is just a little more ... delicious. Splash RefresherTM is a hydrating beverage that perfectly blends refreshing fruit flavors with just a little bit of sweetness - all with zero sugar, zero calories and no artificial color. Like water. But goodTM.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash RefresherTM and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

