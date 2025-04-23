PATEO Deepens Collaboration With Qualcomm To Deliver New Generation Intelligent Cockpit Solution Based On Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based on Snapdragon Cockpit Elite that is powered by Qualcomm OryonTM CPU – Qualcomm Technologies' fastest CPU now tailored for automotive workloads – and QualcommAdrenoTM GPU, PATEO's new generation cockpit solution will be designed to stand out as a leader in its class, excelling in key technology areas such as multimodal interaction. With Snapdragon Cockpit Elite's accelerated AI technologies, the new solution will be positioned to usher in a new era of cockpit with the goal of creating safer, more comfortable and more intelligent drive & ride experiences for users, and contributes to the upgrade from integrating functions to "scenario-based services + intelligent emotional interaction" for intelligent cockpits. The new solution will be aimed at offering global automakers a comprehensive and upgradeable solution, encompassing both hardware architecture and software ecosystem. This will help to expedite the industry to evolve towards a "central supercomputing + zonal control" architecture.

"We're excited to join forces with PATEO and forge an expanded relationship based on our Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform," said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, our expertise and innovation will accelerate the implementation of advanced AI features, driving the industry toward a smarter, more efficient future."

"Qualcomm Technologies is a leader in intelligent connected vehicles, and its high-performance and open Snapdragon Cockpit Elite has laid a solid foundation for PATEO's software innovation," said Ken (Yilun) YING, Founder & Chairman of PATEO. "We look forward to accelerating the widespread adoption of cockpit-driving integration and centralized compute architecture through this collaboration, driving transformation and upgrading of vehicles from 'tools for mobility' to 'smart living space', and aiming to deliver safer, smarter mobility experiences to global users."

PATEO and Qualcomm Technologies have maintained a close collaboration. As early as 2023, PATEO became one of the first companies in China to provide intelligent cockpit solutions based on the fourth generation Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform (QAM8295P), and secured design wins from several automakers. Currently, PATEO's new generation intelligent cockpit platform has achieved design wins for mass-production projects with two leading Chinese automakers.

SOURCE PATEO