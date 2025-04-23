LG LAUDED FOR LATEST DESIGN INNOVATIONS AT THE 2025 RED DOT DESIGN AWARD
Another highlight is LG's Self-Driving AI Home Hub (Project name: Q9), an LG FURON-enabled smart home AI agent designed for independent navigation. This innovative product, powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence, was recognized with a Red Dot Design Award and also selected as a winner in the Innovative Design metacategory. The Hub can understand users and interact with them naturally, enhancing various aspects of the smart home experience to enrich everyday life. The awards jury praised its friendly, pet-like design and its ability to display different "emotions" using digitally animated eyes.
In addition to these top honors, LG received 32 awards across a wide range of product categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, TVs, air conditioners, air purifiers, audio products, monitors and commercial robots.
LG's impressive performance at the Red Dot Award follows its success at the iF Design Award 2025, where it won 36 awards. Products such as the LG QNED TV, LG StanbyME 2 and the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with Smart InstaViewTM are now dual winners, having been recognized at both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award in the same year.
"We will continue to push the boundaries of design innovation, leaning into our deep understanding of customers to deliver human-centered innovations in products, solutions and customer experiences," said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion.
