3Rd Annual Champions In Security Awards Winners Announced By Portal26

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The technology world is shifting under our feet at an unimaginable pace, bringing new growth opportunities, yet rapidly evolving and more sophisticated threat surfaces. Creates a unique window for CISOs, CTOs, and CIOs to lead their organizations through this transitional era," said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. "This year's theme, Leadership in the age of Transformation, is about how Cybersecurity professionals are the tip of the spear in bringing transformational technologies to the forefront of the enterprise – it's not just about security –it's about enabling unprecedented growth and productivity for their company".

Renowned cybersecurity leaders Troy Wilkinson and Beth-Anne Bygum will also present short keynote addresses on how GenerativeAI is transforming the role of Cybersecurity professionals.

"As we navigate the intersection of artificial intelligence, cyber risk, and human resilience, I'm deeply honored to help celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining what leadership looks like in security. The Champions in Security awards at RSA shine a spotlight on those who are building stronger, safer, and more inclusive organizations-because the future of cybersecurity must be as diverse as the threats we face and as bold as the innovations we embrace," said Wilkinson.

"The power of a collection, and the different elements it contains, is the ability to simultaneously relish the harmony and the individual aspects of art. Similarly, the Champions in Security Awards is a celebration of both the collective and the individuals that continue to shape, move and lead our discipline. I am honored to participate, and I salute you," said Bygum.

The awardees to be recognized during the celebration at RSA San Francisco 2025 are:

Champion in Security in Community , honoring professionals who make meaningful efforts towards bringing practitioners together.

Winner: Phil Dunkelberger, CEO/President, Nok Nok Labs

Winner: Gadi Evron, CEO/Founder, Knostic

Winner: Kirsten Davies, Founder/CEO, Institute for Cyber

Champion in Security for Inclusion , honoring leaders who strive to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within their organization and the profession at large.

Winner: Brenda Curtis, Business Information Security Officer, IPG

Winner: Erika Voss, SVP/CSO, Blue Yonder

Champion in Security for Innovation , awarding those who provide support and encouragement to professionals with innovative ideas.

Winner: Ed Tamondong, CSO, Heritage Bank of Commerce

Winner: Upendra Mardikar EVP/CISO, TIAA

Champion in Security for Education , honoring professionals who lead the industry with the understanding that the future of cybercrime affects the next generation and educates them on the best digital safety practices.

Winner: Diedre Diamond, CEO/Founder, CyberSN

Winner: Akira Brand, AVP, Application Security, PRA Group

Winner: Gary Haslip, Global CISA, Softbank Investment Advisors

