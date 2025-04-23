Commercetools Enables Lallemand To Build Digital Commerce Experiences

MUNICH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , the most versatile solution for commerce innovation, today announced that Lallemand , a global leader in industrial biotechnology, has chosen commercetools to build its digital commerce platform for its North American Baking business unit.

Founded in the late 19th century, Lallemand has grown into a global business with production plants, distribution centers, and offices in over 50 countries across five continents. With a workforce of more than 5,000 employees, the company has long relied on traditional offline sales channels. However, as market dynamics shifted and customer expectations evolved, Lallemand faced increasing inefficiencies, high operational costs, and limited scalability – challenges that stifled growth in an increasingly digital world.

Recognizing the need for transformation, Lallemand set out to establish a modern, global commerce platform capable of supporting over 1,000 products across multiple brands and currencies, while laying the foundation for future expansion. To bring this vision to life, Lallemand partnered with commercetools and EPAM to build its scalable, flexible digital commerce experience.

"Lallemand is a family business, and we see our customers as an extension of our family. To continue delivering exceptional service-something we've proudly upheld for over 100 years-we needed a commerce solution capable of managing complex business scenarios while scaling alongside our global growth," said Caroline Fortin, Director of Customer Experience at Lallemand. "We chose commercetools because it became clear to us that no other provider could better enable the flexibility to serve a wide range of use cases, touchpoints, business units and regions."

With commercetools' composable commerce architecture, Lallemand has transformed its ordering process by replacing manual email and phone-based orders with a seamless digital experience. The new B2B portal not only provides customers with a user-friendly interface, personalized dashboards, and enhanced support from sales teams, but also empowers sales representatives with a powerful tool to deliver more value to end customers. Built on MACH principles, the platform enables Lallemand to efficiently manage its complex global business-supporting multiple brands, currencies, and regions-while driving greater operational agility and expanding into new markets and business models.

"Lallemand's transformation is a powerful example of how a company with deep-rooted heritage can embrace digital transformation and innovation while remaining true to the core values that define their business," said Eric Speciel, Chief Customer Officer at commercetools. "The trust Lallemand has placed in commercetools to build its digital commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation. It highlights the importance of partnering with a reliable technology provider that not only helps businesses meet evolving market demands but also preserves their connection to their customers."

"Lallemand's journey from an initial business idea to a fully realized, future-ready digital commerce platform is a powerful testament to what strategic collaboration can achieve," said Julie Synave, Account Manager for Lallemand at EPAM. "From early strategy definition and implementation planning to development, launch, and ongoing growth, EPAM has been proud to support Lallemand throughout this transformation. By leveraging commercetools' flexible and scalable technology, Lallemand now has a robust, future-proof platform that supports their business today and prepares them for tomorrow. This collaboration has been a great success for everyone involved - Lallemand, EPAM, and commercetools - and stands as a strong example of what's possible with the right partnership and technology."

Looking ahead, Lallemand will extend the rollout of the platform with long-term plans to incorporate more business units, including B2C brands.

To learn more about Lallemand's story, please join Caroline Fortin's session, "Optimizing the Sales Channel Mix," at Elevate - The Global Commerce SummitTM on May 21st in Miami Beach, Florida. More information is available at commercetools.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce - a modular, flexible, and customizable approach to building digital commerce solutions. Our platform empowers companies to create tailored, scalable shopping experiences across markets, helping them remain agile, reduce technical risks and costs, and deliver exceptional experiences that drive revenue growth.

With a global team and presence, commercetools is revolutionizing commerce by offering cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components that adapt to personalized business needs. We enable some of the world's most iconic brands - such as Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora - to stay ahead of market changes and evolving consumer preferences by powering innovative, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools .

SOURCE commercetools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED