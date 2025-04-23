Global Terrorism Being Carried Out In The Name Of Islam: K’Taka BJP MLC On Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Former BJP National Secretary and Karnataka MLC C.T. Ravi said on Wednesday that global terrorism is being carried out in the name of Islam.

“Global terrorism is being carried out in the name of Islam, and there is no further need for proof of its motives. These terrorists did not ask about your language, caste, or whether you are from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka. They only asked about your religion. All these people were killed for the single reason that they had not accepted Islam. Are those who accepted Islam living in peace?” Ravi told the media person in Bengaluru.

He called on people to recognise the threat to their existence and unite to fight terrorism.

“There must be zero mercy for terrorists. They must be eliminated without hesitation. In the past, Muhammad Ghazni, Ghori, Khilji, Aurangzeb, and Tipu Sultan used political power to instil fear and carried out mass killings and forced conversions,” he said.

He added that the security forces may be able to find and eliminate the four terrorists behind this attack, but will that end terrorism?

“New faces and organisations will continue to rise like Raktabeejasuras (demons that multiply when blood is being spilled. Unless the root cause is addressed and this power is neutralised, terrorism will not end,” he said.

He also challenged all religions to remove elements of intolerance from their scriptures.

“If the Bhagavad Gita, Vachanas, or the Vedas have intolerance, remove it. But do you have the courage to do the same with the Quran? Will you remove intolerance from the Bible?” he said.

He also warned that if such ideologies are not changed, 'Raktabeejasuras' will keep emerging, making global peace impossible.

Ravi said the terrorists demonstrated a demonic mindset by killing husbands in front of their wives and fathers in front of their children, showing complete disregard for humanity.

“They are making it clear that they have nothing to do with human values,” he added.

He also criticised the usual pattern following such attacks, where the public condemns and mourns the incident temporarily, offers compensation to victims' families, and then moves on.

“We start counting how many from which state or caste were killed, but for the terrorists, anyone not of their faith is a 'kafir',” he said, noting that such violence has a long history.

At least 26 tourists and local civilians were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India's“unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.