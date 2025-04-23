Fenix Outdoor International AG Later Payment Of Extra Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zug 2025-04-23

Press release: Delayed payment of extra dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the payment of the extra dividend will take place on Monday 8 December, not as previously planned, on 12 May, but that the ordinary dividend will be paid as planned according to the notice to the Annual General Meeting. See below for details.

The reasons for the updated proposal are partly the Group's cyclical liquidity situation, with a strong cash flow in the latter part of the year. In addition, it is currently very difficult to predict how economy, tariffs and other macro factors will develop. Since the first dividend proposal, the Group has also acquired Devold, mainly with cash.

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Contact person: Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approves the distribution of a dividend in the amount of SEK 15.00 (EUR 1.36), previous year SEK 15.00 (EUR 1.35), per share of category B. Per category A the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (EUR 0.136), previous year SEK 1.5 (EUR 0.135).

The last day of trading in Fenix Outdoor shares, including the right to receive dividend, is 5 May 2025. The record date for payment of dividend is 7 May 2025. The dividend payment date is 12 May

The Board of Directors also proposes an extra dividend of SEK 15.00 (EUR 1.36), previous year SEK 0, per share of category B and SEK 1.5 (EUR 0.136), previous year SEK 0, per share of category A

The last day of trading in Fenix Outdoor shares, including the right to receive extra dividend, is 1 December 2025. The record date for payment of extra dividends is 3 December 2025. The earliest extra dividend payment date is 8 December

The release contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 23, 2025, at 13 45.





