Aker ASA: Election Of Employee Representatives To The Board Of Directors

OSLO, Norway, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Aker ASA has been held and the result of the election is as follows:

Ståle Johansen, Sofie Valdersnes and Caroline Hellemsvik were re-elected as directors.

Torstein Engevik, Liv Hege Birkeland Løken, Marit Hargemark, Elisabeth Engelsen, Edith Bjerkan, Sigurd Andre Maraas, Inger S. Tjensvoll Vadset, Stian Sjølund and Tore Ness were elected as deputy directors.

The employee representatives were elected with effect from 5 May 2025 for a period of two years.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

