World Nonwovens Producer Strategy Report 2025: Activities, Investments, Marketing And Product Strategies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report focuses on smaller non-woven producers - KNH Enterprise, Mogul, Multi Spunindo Jaya, O&M Halyard, Otsuka, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Shinwa, Toyobo MC Corporation and Unitika.

The report provides updated information and data about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of the world's top producers of nonwovens, with focus on:



KNH Enterprise

Mogul

Multi Spunindo Jaya

O&M Halyard

Otsuka

Precision Textiles

Saudi German Nonwovens

Shinwa

Toyobo MC Corporation Unitika

The report also provides data on the size of the nonwovens market and the sales achieved by these ten smaller producers. Many of these producers are continuing to expand their businesses, although investment has slowed after it accelerated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Shinwa has added a new spunlacing line in Indonesia while Saudi German Nonwovens has added a new spunmelt nonwovens line on which production is expected to ramp up in 2025. At the same time, several other producers have launched new products, including Mogul, O&M Halyard and Toyobo MC Corporation, and Multi Spunindo Jaya has been listed on the Indonesian stock exchange.

However, Unitika has announced that it plans to exit the textiles business and find buyers for its nonwovens and fibres operations as a result of increased competition from Chinese companies.

