World Nonwovens Producer Strategy Report 2025: Activities, Investments, Marketing And Product Strategies


2025-04-23 07:30:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report focuses on smaller non-woven producers - KNH Enterprise, Mogul, Multi Spunindo Jaya, O&M Halyard, Otsuka, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Shinwa, Toyobo MC Corporation and Unitika.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Nonwovens Industry: Part 3 - Ten Smaller Producers, 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides updated information and data about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of the world's top producers of nonwovens, with focus on:

  • KNH Enterprise
  • Mogul
  • Multi Spunindo Jaya
  • O&M Halyard
  • Otsuka
  • Precision Textiles
  • Saudi German Nonwovens
  • Shinwa
  • Toyobo MC Corporation
  • Unitika

The report also provides data on the size of the nonwovens market and the sales achieved by these ten smaller producers. Many of these producers are continuing to expand their businesses, although investment has slowed after it accelerated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Shinwa has added a new spunlacing line in Indonesia while Saudi German Nonwovens has added a new spunmelt nonwovens line on which production is expected to ramp up in 2025. At the same time, several other producers have launched new products, including Mogul, O&M Halyard and Toyobo MC Corporation, and Multi Spunindo Jaya has been listed on the Indonesian stock exchange.

However, Unitika has announced that it plans to exit the textiles business and find buyers for its nonwovens and fibres operations as a result of increased competition from Chinese companies.

Who should buy this report?

  • Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
  • Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
  • Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
  • Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
  • Business consultancy firms
  • Textile and clothing trade associations
  • Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

  • Ten smaller producers
  • Companies which joined the list of ten smaller producers
  • Companies which exited from the list of ten smaller producers
  • Companies which remained in the list of ten smaller producers
  • Geographical location

O&M HALYARD, USA

TOYOBO MC CORPORATION, JAPAN

  • Polyester spunbonded nonwovens
  • Needlepunched nonwovens

SAUDI GERMAN NONWOVENS, SAUDI ARABIA

MOGUL, TURKEY

  • Products and markets
  • Investment

KNH ENTERPRISE, TAIWAN

  • Products and markets

UNITIKA, JAPAN

  • Products and markets
  • Spunbonded nonwovens
  • Spunlaced nonwovens
  • Product development
  • Expansion

SHINWA, JAPAN

  • Manufacturing facilities and markets
  • Japan
  • China
  • Indonesia
  • Products

PRECISION TEXTILES, USA

  • Production facilities
  • Products and markets
  • Expansion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

