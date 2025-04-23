403
S-African analyst says Trump skipping G20 Summit is not shocking
(MENAFN) Political analyst Goodenough Mashego stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to skip the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa should not come as a surprise. He noted that Trump's absence aligns with similar actions, such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s refusal to attend the ministerial-level G20 meeting in February, which was attributed to diplomatic tensions over South Africa’s Expropriation Act.
Mashego emphasized that while political leaders may not attend, it does not mean the US will not have representation at the G20. "The US still views the G20 as an important forum to discuss the global economy," he explained.
Trump’s absence comes after he made strong comments about South Africa on his Truth Social platform, questioning the country's appropriateness as a G20 host due to issues around land reform and alleged attacks on white farmers. His remarks sparked controversy, particularly over the use of a video clip to support his claims.
Despite these tensions, Mashego pointed out that the US is unlikely to leave the G20 altogether, despite expressing discontent. He also noted that the US’s next G20 summit will take place in the US, leaving open the question of how South Africa might respond. Mashego suggested South Africa could send low-level officials but speculated that the country might prioritize global cooperation and refrain from such retaliation.
Professor Theo Neethling from the University of the Free State added that Trump's absence would be a setback for global multilateral cooperation, especially since the US represents 26% of the global economy. However, Neethling stressed that the G20 summit must continue despite the loss of US leadership. He also argued that South Africa, as a smaller economy, cannot afford to abandon multilateral cooperation, as it has too much to lose politically, economically, and diplomatically.
