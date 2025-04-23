Criteo Introduces Onsite Video To Its Retail Media Mix -- A Powerful New Way To Bridge Storytelling And Sales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the introduction of Onsite Video, Criteo now offers a comprehensive, full-funnel onsite advertising suite, combining Video, Display and Sponsored Product ad formats in one unified platform. This expansion further strengthens Criteo's position as the go-to platform for performance-driven commerce media, while also providing brands and agencies new ways to influence shoppers higher in the marketing funnel.

"Video has always been a powerful storytelling tool but rarely a direct driver of commerce – until now," said Stephen Howard-Sarin, Managing Director, Retail Media, Americas at Criteo. "It's an incredibly exciting time for retail media. With the launch of Onsite Video into general availability, we're giving brands, agencies and retailers the tools to captivate, convert and create meaningful shopping experiences."

Research reveals that onsite retail media can generate up to 70% in gross margins, making it a valuable revenue stream for retailers. Onsite Video presents a new opportunity for retailers to unlock incremental revenue by attracting premium CPMs while complementing other ad formats. For advertisers, it engages high-intent shoppers with dynamic content at critical purchase decision-making moments. When combined with Display and Sponsored Products ads, Onsite Video has shown a 5.6x lift* in new-to-brand customers, highlighting its impact in full-funnel strategies focused on expanding reach, driving awareness and acquiring new customers.

Early adopters are already unlocking the full potential of Onsite Video as part of holistic, full-funnel campaigns. Albertsons Media Collective®, the retail media arm for Albertsons Cos., is a beta partner for Onsite Video and saw standout results in a test campaign where shoppers exposed to both Onsite Video and Sponsored Products delivered a 280% increase in click-through rates, signaling deeper engagement. When paired with Sponsored Product ads, Onsite Video also drove a 460% lift in sales, reinforcing its value in influencing purchase decisions and connecting brands with new audiences.

"We're committed to identifying ways to reduce friction and add value across the shopper journey. That translates to an omnichannel approach, and also to a varied approach for each channel, ensuring that we can empower brands to go beyond reaching customers, to meet them where they are," said Liz Roche, VP of Media and Measurement at Albertsons Media Collective®. "Expanding our collaboration with Criteo to include Onsite Video enhances our ability to deliver a shopper-centric retail media offering with high-impact ad experiences that drive measurable results."

Bernie Che, Senior Director, Retail Acceleration at Flywheel added: "From the agency side, the ability to activate and measure Onsite Video alongside Sponsored Products and Display in a single platform represents an exciting opportunity for our clients. As this capability develops, we'll be able to tie multiple formats together and better understand how they work collectively to drive meaningful outcomes - including discovery, consideration and customer acquisition. This level of insight will allow us to optimize full-funnel campaigns more efficiently, ultimately driving stronger results for our clients."

*Criteo analysis in conjunction with 18 brands and four early access retailer partners.

