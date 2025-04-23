Vaulted Deep Wins $8M In XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition

Company named second runner-up for safe, geologic disposal of organic waste with durable carbon storage

HOUSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulted Deep, a waste management company turning excess organic material into permanent carbon storage, has been awarded $8 million as a second runner-up in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition. The rigorous four-year global competition challenged teams to develop scalable, verifiable approaches to removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans. Vaulted was recognized for its organic waste storage process, which the company has shown to be low energy and resource efficient with durable impact. During the demonstration period, the company delivered 9,986 net tonnes of carbon removal.

Vaulted's approach provides permanent carbon storage by injecting nonhazardous organic waste-such as biosolids, paper mill sludge, crop residues, and excess manure-deep underground. This method is a secure alternative to conventional disposal practices like landfilling, incineration, or land application, helping prevent contaminants from reaching local land, air, and water while durably storing carbon. The company was one of three runners-up selected by XPRIZE, alongside NetZero (Brazil) and UNDO Carbon (UK and Canada), and joins grand prize winner Mati Carbon (India).

"At Vaulted Deep, we're focused on delivering practical infrastructure that meets real community needs," said Julia Reichelstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Vaulted Deep. "The recognition from XPRIZE affirms that waste infrastructure can play a central role in carbon removal and gives us momentum to keep scaling."

Vaulted's slurry injection technology builds on geologic engineering practices that have been used safely for decades. The process can store organic waste more than 3,000 feet below the surface within porous sedimentary rock or salt formations, sealed by impermeable layers that prevent upward migration.

Its injection process has been operating in Los Angeles for more than 15 years to safely store 20 percent of the city's biosolids. In Kansas, Vaulted's Great Plains facility repurposes a secure salt cavern site previously used to store propane and maintain groundwater since the 1980s. In its first 18 months of operations, the facility created 18 new full-time jobs and contributed over $5 million to the local economy. Vaulted will use the XPRIZE funds to grow the teams and expertise needed to bring new sites online, advancing permitting, infrastructure planning, and engagement with local communities.

"Our approach is grounded in geomechanical injection techniques that have been safely deployed globally for decades by our team and predecessors," said Omar Abou-Sayed, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Vaulted. "XPRIZE recognized that this is a proven approach-already in use, delivering impact, and built on the kind of reliability the industry needs to scale responsibly."

The XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition launched in 2021 with funding from the Musk Foundation. More than 1,300 teams from 88 countries entered the competition, with 20 finalists selected in 2024 to complete demonstration projects across four pathways: air, land, ocean, and rocks. XPRIZE finalists were required to remove at least 1,000 tonnes of CO2 over a one-year demonstration period, show a credible pathway to gigatonne-scale removal, and meet criteria for cost, monitoring, and sustainability.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep provides permanent underground storage for organic waste that can't be reused, recycled, or safely applied to land. Using deep geologic infrastructure, the company protects local land, air, and water from potential pollutants while removing carbon from the atmosphere. Vaulted partners with municipalities, industrial operators, and agricultural producers to offer a secure, scalable alternative to landfills, incineration, and surface application. Its model builds on existing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, making it one of the few commercially viable carbon removal solutions grounded in real-world waste management. Learn more at vaulteddeep .

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize .

Media Contact

Brooke Kinney

[email protected]

SOURCE Vaulted Deep

