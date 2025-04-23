Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Welcomes Katherine A. Kiziah As Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kiziah's legal career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to justice and an ability to navigate challenging cases involving product liability, catastrophic injury, and consumer protection. Her most recent achievement was an appointment by the U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland to the Leadership Development Committee in MDL 3060: In Re: Hair Relaxer Marketing and Products Liability Litigation.

Her victories include a multi-million-dollar settlement on behalf of consumers harmed by contaminated compounded medications, as well as numerous other successful outcomes for individuals harmed by dangerous products and deceptive practices.

"Katherine exemplifies the core values of our firm - excellence, integrity, and a relentless dedication to our clients," said Troy A. Rafferty , Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa. "Her leadership in national litigation and her roots in consumer protection make her an invaluable asset to our clients and our team."

Before joining RDCY, Kiziah served as South Florida Bureau Chief for the Florida Attorney General's Office , where she led complex civil prosecutions that dismantled large-scale fraud schemes, earning her the Attorney of the Year Award and helping the Florida Attorney General receive the FTC's inaugural Partnership Award . She further honed her litigation skills during her eight years at Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley.

A recognized leader in the legal community, Kiziah serves as Secretary of the Palm Beach County Justice Association , Co-Chair of the AAJ Surgical Stapler Litigation Group , and is a Past President of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers . Her work has been honored with numerous accolades, including Best Lawyers in America (2025) and Florida Trend Legal Elite .

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a plaintiff litigation firm with a national practice specializing in catastrophic injury and mass torts law. With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to fighting for the rights of those injured through negligence or wrongdoing, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa has earned a reputation for delivering justice and securing substantial settlements for their clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Agency contact:

Matthew Hughes

Chief Brand Ambassador

AMPLIFY

Phone: (561) 717-6499

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa