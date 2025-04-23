Great Rock Capital Upsizes Leverage Facility To Over $700 Million

New Capital to Drive Future Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Rock Capital, an asset-focused commercial finance company specializing in middle market lending, today announced the upsize of its leverage facility with KeyBank National Association, one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services institutions. The leverage facility, agented by KeyBank, provides more than $700 million of capital and includes the recent additions of new lending partners, OceanFirst Bank N.A. and HomeStreet Bank.

"We believe that Great Rock is well positioned to grow with a strong management team and strategy that includes providing creative financing solutions to middle market customers throughout North America," said Chris Tucker, Managing Director, KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending. "KeyBank values its partnership with Great Rock and the bank syndicate, and we look forward to our continued success."

"Following a record-setting 2024, we've entered 2025 with strong momentum and a solid first-quarter performance," said Stuart Armstrong, CEO of Great Rock Capital. "We appreciate the ongoing partnership with KeyBank and the 14 other bank partners in our facility. This incremental capital will support the continued growth of our platform as we remain dedicated to providing middle market companies with maximum liquidity and financial flexibility to execute on their business strategies."

"The continuous expansion of our capital base has been a major driver of Great Rock's success," said Brett Goodwin, CFO of Great Rock Capital. "We have developed a strong partnership with our bank syndicate to provide seamless financing to our growing number of loan customers."

About Great Rock Capital

Great Rock Capital is an asset-focused commercial finance company that specializes in serving the needs of middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The Company provides fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions that maximize liquidity and provide growth capital. The senior secured credit facilities offered by the firm range in size from $15MM to $150MM and include working capital, term-heavy, and term-only loan structures not provided by traditional commercial lenders. The firm has significant capital commitments from its partners, a private equity business and a large institutional investor. To learn more, visit .

Great Rock Capital Contact:

Jenn Cronin

Managing Director, Marketing and Business Development

(203) 557- 6277

[email protected]

SOURCE Great Rock Capital

