Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Sobro

Mixed-Use Community Adds 404 Homes to Nashville's South Broadway District

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera SoBro , a contemporary community in the vibrant South Broadway (SoBro) district of Downtown Nashville.

The midrise community, which features 404 apartment homes, sits within a 10-minute walk of the city's central business district and offers prime connectivity to surrounding neighborhoods, such as Pie Town, The Gulch and Rutledge Hill. First move-ins are anticipated for May.

"We're excited to join the SoBro neighborhood and look forward to welcoming our first residents to the community," said Luca Barber , senior managing director of development for Mill Creek. "We believe Modera SoBro will be a unique offering in an area that continues to become an emerging living destination. With refined amenities, generous home sizes, sweeping downtown views and proximity to a variety of nearby attractions, the community will be an appealing option to discerning renters seeking a best-in-class living experience."

Located at 825 6th Avenue South, Modera SoBro is positioned just north of Interstate 40 and south of Division Street, two of the city's key thoroughfares. Within SoBro, residents will have near immediate access to an eclectic array of dining and nightlife options. Residents will also be surrounded by various attractions, including The South Gulch, Bridgestone Arena, Broadway, Fifth & Broad, Ascend Amphitheater, Music Row and Nashville Yards. Additionally, the multimodal Division Street Extension Bridge was recently completed and links Modera SoBro to the Gulch with dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks.

Modera SoBro, which is built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Bronze certification, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 921 square feet. Amenities consist of a resort-style pool with sundeck, rooftop lounge with a catering kitchen and billiards, outdoor terrace with fire pit and city skyline views, expansive clubroom with gathering space, demonstration kitchen and game area, two covered patios, landscaped courtyards, activity lawn, pet spa, pet park, hotel-inspired lobby with coffee bar, complimentary high-speed WiFi in common areas, coworking spaces, conference room, private workspaces and a club-quality fitness center with TRX station, Peloton bikes, fitness on-demand and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community also includes controlled-access garage parking, 40 parking spaces with EV charging outlets, 10 EV-charging stations, digital package lockers, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Home interiors at Modera SoBro feature nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, moveable kitchen islands, large closets with wood modular closet systems, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, USB outlets, key fob access and controlled-access guest technology. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds, with many featuring double vanities, quartz countertops and linen closets. Select homes include black stainless steel appliances, wine fridges, built-in desks, separate dining areas, dual-entrance bathrooms with pass-through closets, backlit vanity mirrors, toe-kick bathroom lighting and private balconies.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED